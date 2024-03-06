Urgent Search for Missing Sydney Man Damien Vanderwolf, Last Seen in Willoughby

Police have launched an urgent appeal to the public to help locate Damien Vanderwolf, a 52-year-old man missing from Sydney's lower north shore. Last spotted on Mowbray Road, Willoughby around 8.30am on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, concerns for his welfare have escalated following a mysterious text message sent to a family member later that morning, after which he vanished without a trace.

Immediate Response and Description

In response to his sudden disappearance, the Northern Beaches Police Area Command was promptly notified by concerned family members when attempts to contact Damien proved fruitless. Described as Caucasian, around 190cm tall, of medium build, with short grey hair and distinguishable by a mole between his upper lip and nose, Damien was last seen wearing a grey jacket and track pants. His known frequents include Greenwich, Naremburn, North Sydney, and Bayview areas, raising hopes that locals might provide vital clues to his whereabouts.

Community's Role in the Search

As the search intensifies, police are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. The call to action extends to residents and visitors of Damien's known haunts, with authorities stressing the importance of community vigilance and support. This collective effort underscores a critical aspect of missing person searches, where public participation can often lead to breakthroughs.

How to Help

For those looking to assist, information can be relayed to police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. It's a reminder that in cases like these, every piece of information is invaluable and treated with the utmost confidentiality. Police emphasize that the public should refrain from reporting tips through social media channels, pointing instead to the official reporting lines that ensure information is promptly and properly handled.

As the search for Damien Vanderwolf continues, the community holds its breath, hoping for a safe return. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community awareness and action in times of crisis. With each passing moment, the urgency grows, but so does the resolve of those searching for answers.