Urgent Search for Missing Chatswood Resident Yong Qiang Lin Underway

On the quiet evening of January 16, 2024, Yong Qiang Lin, a 59-year-old resident of Chatswood, vanished without a trace from De Villiers Avenue. His unanticipated disappearance, considered highly uncharacteristic, has since then sparked an intense search operation by the North Shore Police Area Command.

Unusual Disappearance Triggers Police Investigation

Last known to have been at a residence on De Villiers Avenue at around 4:30 pm, Yong's absence was felt when he failed to return home. His family, unable to locate him, alerted the authorities the following night. The North Shore Police Area Command, recognizing the severity of the situation, initiated investigations into Yong's whereabouts immediately.

A Plea for Public Assistance

The authorities are now imploring the public to aid in the search for Yong. He is described as an Asian male, standing at approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build, and short black hair. On the day of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a yellow, brown, and pink striped short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black New Balance shoes. The police have requested that anyone with information regarding his location immediately contact the Chatswood Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

A Community United in Hope

As the search for Yong continues, the appeal underscores the critical role of community support in ensuring his safe return. Both his family and the police share deep concerns about his safety, given the unusual nature of his disappearance. The hope is that with the community's assistance, Yong will soon be found and can return to his worried loved ones.