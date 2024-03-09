Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Boy, Hussein Al Mansoory, in Sydney's West

Police in Sydney's western suburbs have launched an urgent search for Hussein Al Mansoory, a 12-year-old boy with autism and Down syndrome, who disappeared on a Saturday morning. Last seen running from Auburn Memorial Park, Hussein's disappearance has triggered a significant search operation. Inspector Mark Wakeham, leading the search efforts, emphasizes the community's role in ensuring Hussein's safe return.

Extensive Search Operations Underway

Since Hussein was reported missing, an extensive search operation has been in full swing. Assisted by the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Public Order & Riot Squad (PORS), PolAir, and the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, officers from Auburn Police Area Command have been tirelessly working to locate him. Hussein, who is non-verbal and may shy away from contact, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and is approximately 140cm tall. The search teams have been focusing on the vicinity of Norval Street, with hopes that Hussein is still in the area.

Community's Role in the Search

Inspector Wakeham has called upon the local community to be vigilant and to inspect their yards, sheds, and garages for any sign of Hussein. The police believe that Hussein might avoid interacting with search teams and the public due to fear. This unique challenge underscores the importance of community awareness and participation in the search efforts. The public is urged to report any sightings or information that could lead to Hussein's safe return to the authorities immediately.

How to Help

Anyone with information about Hussein Al Mansoory's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Auburn Police or Crime Stoppers. The collective efforts of the police, emergency services, and the community are crucial in ensuring Hussein's safety. As the search continues, the hope for Hussein's safe return remains strong, with the community and authorities working together in solidarity.

The disappearance of Hussein Al Mansoory is a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by children with special needs and the collective responsibility of the community to ensure their safety. As the search operation presses on, the determination to bring Hussein home underscores the profound impact of community involvement in responding to critical situations. The ongoing efforts reflect a shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the most vulnerable members of our society.