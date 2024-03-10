Urgent Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Hussein Al Mansoory with Down Syndrome in Auburn, Sydney

Authorities have intensified their search for Hussein Al Mansoory, a 12-year-old boy with Down syndrome and autism, last seen running from Auburn Memorial Park towards the intersection of Station Road and Rawson Street in Auburn at about 10.30am yesterday. Given Hussein's non-verbal and non-responsive nature, there is growing concern for his well-being, particularly under the extreme heat conditions affecting the area. Local residents are being urged to search their properties to aid in the search efforts.

The Sydney community has been called to action following the disappearance of Hussein Al Mansoory. The New South Wales Police Force, alongside volunteers and the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), are conducting a thorough search of the area. Residents have been specifically asked to check backyards, sheds, and garages for any sign of Hussein. The police have expressed serious concerns for his welfare, given the boy's vulnerable condition and the current weather conditions, which add an additional layer of urgency to the search efforts.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In their quest to locate Hussein, authorities have issued a public appeal for assistance, encouraging anyone with information or potential sightings of Hussein to come forward. The call for help has resonated across the community, with many residents joining the search parties and sharing the appeal on social media. The focus is on areas around Auburn Memorial Park and the streets Hussein was last seen near, but efforts are expanding across the region as time progresses without a sighting.

The search for Hussein Al Mansoory is not just a race against time but also a battle against the extreme heat conditions currently affecting Sydney. The weather has raised the stakes in finding Hussein promptly, as his conditions make him particularly vulnerable. Authorities are reminding the public of the importance of checking less obvious places that a child might find as hiding spots, emphasizing that Hussein may not respond in typical ways due to his autism and non-verbal status.