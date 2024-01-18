Urgent Police Appeal: Daniel Manning Missing in Southern Highlands

The Southern Highlands of New South Wales is currently in the grip of a disturbing mystery with the disappearance of 50-year-old man, Daniel Manning. Last spotted on Sunset Point Drive in Mittagong on January 15, 2024, Daniel's vanishing act has sparked an urgent police appeal for public assistance. The Campsie Police Area Command, upon receiving the notification, promptly initiated vigorous search operations.

Vehicle Found, Concerns Heightened

Adding to the growing concerns, Daniel's vehicle was discovered early morning on January 16, on Avon Dam Road in the vicinity of the Hume Motorway in Bargo. The circumstances surrounding the finding intensified the apprehensions for his safety, leaving authorities and the public on high alert.

Description and Known Hangouts

Described as a Caucasian male of about 180 cm in height, Daniel is of thin build, with short brown hair and striking blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Mittagong, Campsie, Punchbowl, and Umina areas, leaving a broad spectrum for potential leads.

Public Appeal and Confidentiality

The police, in their public release, have made a heartfelt appeal for assistance while emphasizing the importance of confidentiality. They have urged anyone with information about Daniel Manning's whereabouts to contact Campsie Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000, and not to report the information via social media. This case is a stark reminder of the critical role the public can play in helping to solve such distressing situations.