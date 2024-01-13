Urgent Manhunt Underway for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan

In an unfolding situation of critical importance, the Queensland Police have initiated an intensive manhunt for a 30-year-old man, reportedly armed and potentially dangerous, who is wanted in connection to a series of weapon and criminal offenses. The man was last sighted on Friday morning in the vicinity of Carseldine and Aspley in northern Brisbane. However, he is also known to frequent Logan and Bayside areas.

Identifying the Wanted Man

The man is described as being of Caucasian ethnicity, sporting a heavy build, short light brown hair, and blue eyes. The person of interest can be recognized by his distinctive tattoos; a large tattoo adorns his lower left leg, and a crown inked on his right hand. It is speculated that he could be navigating his escape on a black motorbike.

Public Warning and Appeal

The Queensland Police have issued a warning, highlighting the potential risk this individual poses to the community. The public is strongly advised not to approach him under any circumstances. The situation’s gravity is mirrored in the police’s urgent appeal to the public for assistance, emphasizing the need to locate the man as swiftly as possible.

Community Responsibility

In response to this appeal, anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately by dialing Triple Zero (000). This call to action underscores the significance of communal participation in ensuring public safety and the swift resolution of this potentially dangerous situation.