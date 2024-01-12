Urgent Manhunt Initiated for Armed and Potentially Dangerous Man in Brisbane

In a recent development, Queensland Police have initiated an urgent manhunt for a 30-year-old individual who is wanted for a series of weapon and criminal offences. The man, who is considered to be armed and potentially dangerous, was last spotted in the northern Brisbane suburbs of Carseldine and Aspley on a Friday morning.

Manhunt Across Brisbane and Logan

The suspect is known to frequent the regions of Logan and Bayside. Described as a Caucasian male of heavy build, he has short light brown hair and blue eyes. A unique identifying feature is the presence of distinctive tattoos, including a large one on the back and front of the lower left leg, as well as a crown tattoo on his right hand.

A Potential Risk to the Community

The police have issued a warning, stating that the man poses a potential threat to the local community. They have advised the public against approaching him under any circumstances. It is speculated that he may be travelling on a black motorbike.

Locate and Report, But Do Not Approach

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000). Direct contact with the suspect should be strictly avoided. The Queensland Police are actively seeking public assistance to locate the individual and have reiterated the importance of public vigilance in such circumstances.