en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan

Queensland Police in Brisbane and Logan have launched a critical manhunt for a 30-year-old man, described as potentially armed and perilous. The individual, wanted for a series of weapon and criminal offences, was last spotted on Friday morning in the northern Brisbane suburbs of Carseldine and Aspley. Authorities warn the public of the potential risk he poses to the community, urging them to refrain from approaching him. The man is known to frequent Logan and Bayside areas.

Distinctive Features of the Wanted Individual

The man at the center of the police search is Caucasian, with a heavy build, short light brown hair, and blue eyes. He has a number of distinctive tattoos, including a large tattoo on his lower left leg and a crown tattoo on his right hand. His mode of transportation is believed to be a black motorbike, adding a layer of mobility and agility to the urgency of the situation.

Public Assistance Requested

The Queensland Police have issued a stern warning to the public about the potential risk the man poses. They have advised the public not to engage the man if spotted, but instead to contact the police immediately on Triple Zero (000) with any information regarding his whereabouts. This call to action underscores the critical nature of the situation and the importance of public participation in law enforcement efforts.

Implications of the Manhunt

As the manhunt continues, the incident spotlights the ongoing struggle in managing criminal activities and ensuring community safety. It underscores the vital role of the public in aiding law enforcement authorities and highlights the constant vigilance needed to maintain peace and order in society.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
In an unsettling development in Western Australia, a 36-year-old man from Welshpool, identified as Desmond Kirk, has been hit with 17 charges following a perilous high-speed chase and subsequent shooting at police. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the community and initiated a comprehensive investigation by the WA Police. From
Western Australia Man Charged After High-speed Chase and Shooting at Police
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
53 mins ago
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
1 hour ago
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
4 mins ago
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi Shine in 'Darby and Joan' Filmed Across the Australian Outback
38 mins ago
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi Shine in 'Darby and Joan' Filmed Across the Australian Outback
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
50 mins ago
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
Latest Headlines
World News
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 min
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
3 mins
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
3 mins
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
4 mins
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
6 mins
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
6 mins
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
7 mins
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
7 mins
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
7 mins
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 min
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app