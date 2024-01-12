Urgent Manhunt by Queensland Police for Potentially Dangerous Individual

Queensland Police have initiated an urgent search operation for a 30-year-old man, who is considered potentially armed and dangerous. The individual is wanted in connection with several weapon and criminal offences and was last seen in the northern Brisbane suburbs of Carseldine and Aspley. Known to frequent the Logan and Bayside areas, he may be travelling on a black motorbike.

Public Warning and Description of the Suspect

The police have issued a stern warning to the public regarding the man’s potential risk to the community. The man is of a heavy build, with short light brown hair, blue eyes, and has distinctive tattoos, including a large tattoo on the back and front of his lower left leg, and a crown tattoo on his right hand. The public has been urged not to approach the individual due to the potential danger he poses.

Call for Public Assistance

As part of their efforts, the police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the man. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact them immediately on Triple Zero (000). The Queensland Police are ramping up residential patrols and crime prevention efforts over the Summer holidays as part of a state-wide focus on preventing home break-ins.

Response to the Situation

In response to the situation, Queensland Police have mobilized their resources and are on high alert. They are intensively patrolling the areas where the suspect is known to frequent, ready to respond swiftly should any information come to light. The safety of the community remains their top priority.