Urgent Call for Witnesses: Armed Group Robs Two Men in Wodonga

Police are urgently requesting the public's help following a harrowing incident in Wodonga, where two men were robbed at knifepoint by a group wielding knives and machetes. The event, which unfolded at the intersection of Williams and Brockley streets, has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a widespread investigation.

Details of the Disturbing Incident

The violent encounter occurred on the evening of 3 March, when six unidentified males, armed and dangerous, approached two unsuspecting men. Using the threat of violence, the assailants demanded personal belongings and even went as far as to threaten to stab one of the victims. Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victims, aged 27 and 33, fortunately escaped physical harm. The culprits then made their escape towards Hume Street, leaving the scene with the stolen items in hand.

Police Plea for Public Assistance

In response to the attack, the Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit has issued a plea for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Descriptions of the suspects have been released in the hopes that members of the public can aid in identifying the perpetrators. This incident has raised concerns about safety in the area, and authorities are determined to apprehend those responsible to prevent further crimes of this nature.

How You Can Help

Community members are encouraged to aid the investigation by sharing any relevant information with Crime Stoppers. The collective effort of the community and law enforcement is crucial in solving this case. Whether it's a suspicious activity around the time of the crime or knowledge about the suspects, every piece of information is valuable. The police have reassured the public that anonymity will be maintained for those who come forward.

As the search for the assailants continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in maintaining public safety. The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served, but the role of the community in providing information could be pivotal in resolving this case. The hope is that with public assistance, the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice, restoring a sense of security to the residents of Wodonga.