Urgent Call for Drug Rehab Services in Northern WA Amid Rising Meth Use Among Youth

Community leaders in far northern Western Australia are urgently calling for an expansion of drug rehabilitation and detox services. The increase in methamphetamine use among young people has sparked concerns, with local officials and health representatives stressing the need for immediate action to combat the growing crisis.

Rising Concerns in the Kimberley Region

Derby-West Kimberley Shire President, Peter McCumstie, expressed deep frustration over the insufficient support services available to tackle alcohol and drug-related harm. With the Director of Liquor Licensing proposing tighter alcohol restrictions, McCumstie fears the situation could deteriorate without parallel support for those battling addiction. The recent position statement from the shire highlights the urgent need for rehabilitation services to address the intertwined issues of drug abuse, youth suicide, crime, and domestic violence.

Health Services Advocate for Immediate Action

Vicki O'Donnell, Chief Executive of the Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service (KAMS), echoed the concern for the region's youth, confirming a rise in methamphetamine and other drug usage. O'Donnell has called on the state government to invest in local detox facilities, emphasizing the necessity of a regional strategy to minimize alcohol and drug-related harm. Currently, individuals seeking detox services must travel to Perth, underscoring the dire need for accessible local treatment options.

State Response and Community Pleas

Despite the distribution of 115,449 fitpacks across the Kimberley to reduce the transmission of blood-borne viruses through drug use, community leaders argue that more comprehensive solutions are required. They advocate for the establishment of a detox center alongside the existing Milliya Rumurra Rehabilitation Centre outside Broome to better serve the region's needs. With the WA Health Department and Mental Health Commission yet to respond specifically to these calls, the community waits in hope for decisive government action.

The increasing methamphetamine use among the youth of Northern WA represents not just a health crisis but a complex social issue that demands immediate and multifaceted interventions. As local leaders and health services call for support, the response from state authorities remains a crucial factor in addressing the urgent needs of the region's most vulnerable populations.