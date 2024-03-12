Urgent Appeal: NT Police Seek Help Finding Missing 13-Year-Old Alice Springs Girl

The Northern Territory Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to aid in locating 13-year-old Sanatanya Namatjira, who has been missing from Alice Springs since March 7. Sanatanya was last seen heading to a local store and has not been seen or heard from since, prompting concerns for her welfare.

Disappearance Details

Sanatanya Namatjira, described by police as Aboriginal, about 160 centimeters tall with a skinny build, and recognizable by her black hair with a yellow streak, vanished nearly a week ago. She left her Bath Street residence around noon, intending to visit a 24-hour store on Gap Road but never returned. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with an army pattern, and black thongs. The Northern Territory Police have been tirelessly searching for her and are now reaching out to the public for any information that might help locate Sanatanya.

Community Response

In response to her disappearance, the NT Police have launched a comprehensive search operation and are urging anyone who might have seen Sanatanya or has any information about her current whereabouts to come forward. The case number NTP2400025524 has been assigned to her case, and people are encouraged to quote this number when providing any tips to the authorities. This call to action underscores the police's commitment to finding Sanatanya and ensuring her safe return.

Public's Role in Finding Sanatanya

The disappearance of Sanatanya Namatjira has deeply affected the Alice Springs community, with many expressing their concern and offering support in the search efforts. The NT Police emphasize the importance of public assistance in cases like these, where every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in bringing Sanatanya home. The community and the police force stand united in their hope for her safe and prompt return.

As the search for Sanatanya Namatjira continues, the Northern Territory Police and the Alice Springs community hold onto hope. Her safe return would not only bring immense relief to her family but also to the entire community that has come together in her time of need. The collective effort underscores the power of community and the critical role of public assistance in solving missing persons cases.