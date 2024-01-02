en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Urban Expansion and Rising Heat: A Threat to Australia’s Wildlife

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Urban Expansion and Rising Heat: A Threat to Australia’s Wildlife

As the temperatures rise and major Australian cities continue to expand, the urban wildlife is feeling the heat. Birds, animals, and insects are finding it increasingly difficult to seek out water amidst the urban sprawl and intensifying heat. The situation calls for an urgent revamp in city planning and design to ensure the well-being of our co-inhabitants of the earth.

The Urban Wildlife’s Search for Water

Urban areas are home to a diverse range of species, including some threatened with extinction. These creatures face the daunting task of accessing natural water sources while navigating manmade obstacles such as roads and avoiding predators. Professor Sarah Bekessy from RMIT University emphasizes the importance of water for all living beings, particularly during scorching summer days. She advocates for the integration of natural design elements in city planning to mitigate these challenges.

The Impact of High-Density Housing and Urban Heat

While some residents have been providing water for these creatures, the shift towards high-density housing and construction activities is shrinking the green spaces, making it harder for wildlife to find water sources. The rise in urban temperatures has further exacerbated the problem. The Australian Conservation Foundation underscores the need for city planning to factor in wildlife needs, such as creating green corridors for safe access to water.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

In spite of the hurdles posed by urban density and climate change, there is a glimmer of hope that cities can serve as sanctuaries for wildlife. This is contingent on a coordinated approach that prioritizes wildlife needs. Some Australian cities have already taken steps in this direction. Melbourne has been proactive in building new water infrastructure and planting bio-retention shrub beds, while Sydney is preserving wetlands and water features. Adelaide has taken the initiative to establish new wetlands, and Perth is leveraging its park irrigation systems to benefit local fauna. These efforts underscore the potential of cities to be refuges for wildlife, provided a holistic, coordinated approach is adopted.

As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, it is imperative for us to reassess the impact of our growing cities on the wildlife that shares our space, and make necessary changes to ensure their survival and well-being.

0
Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Learner Driver Arrested Following Late-Night Police Chase in Melbourne's South-East

By Geeta Pillai

EQ Resources Nears Financial Breakthrough: A Turnaround Story in the Making

By Geeta Pillai

OCEAN Launches Campaign Against Seismic Blasting in Otway Basin

By Geeta Pillai

The Power of Non-traditional Education: A Global Perspective

By Geeta Pillai

ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneake ...
@Australia · 55 mins
ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneake ...
heart comment 0
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler

By Salman Khan

Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces

By Salman Khan

Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Accidentally Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Accidentally Revealed
Revisiting the Death of Helen Bird: A Tale of Mystery and Accusation

By Geeta Pillai

Revisiting the Death of Helen Bird: A Tale of Mystery and Accusation
Latest Headlines
World News
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
44 seconds
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
52 seconds
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
2 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
2 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
3 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
4 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
4 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
5 mins
Sri Lanka's State Credit Outpaces Private Sector, Echoing 1989 Trend
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
7 mins
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app