Australia

Uranium Price Surge Boosts Investment Funds in Early 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
The year 2024 opened to a remarkable surge in the price of uranium, rewarding funds with significant investments in the uranium sector. Notably, the ASX-listed fund, NGE Capital, with a bullish position on uranium since 2018, has reaped substantial profits. The demand for uranium, a quintessential material for nuclear reactors and the production of medical and industrial isotopes, has been largely spurred by countries striving to achieve net-zero emissions, who now turn to nuclear energy as a potential solution.

Uranium Price Reaches 16-Year High

The uranium price spiked by over 70% last year, hitting a 16-year zenith of over $93 per pound. This surge occurred following the U.S. Department of Energy’s announcement of a plan to secure domestic supplies of enriched uranium, previously imported from Russia. As a result, uranium-related stocks experienced a positive impact with companies like Boss Energy and Paladin Energy witnessing their stock prices increase by over 20% this month, while the broader S&P/ASX 200 fell by 1.2%.

Investment Funds Thrive Amid Uranium Rally

Investment funds, including Packer&Co Investigator Trust, have also escalated their allocations to the uranium sector. The uranium spot price rally of the preceding year enabled NGE Capital to deliver a 25% return for investors by the end of December. The bullish outlook for uranium is backed by Morgan Stanley, which has crowned it as the top commodity pick and projected a price of $95 per pound by Q2 2024.

Reviving Demand and Geopolitical Tensions

The demand for uranium had waned following Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, but it is now witnessing a resurgence. Geopolitical frictions with Russia, a major uranium supplier, could potentially fuel the uranium market further. Australia, with the largest uranium reserves globally and ranking as the third-largest producer, raked in $564 million from uranium exports in the fiscal year 2022, with a firm commitment that all exports will be utilized for peaceful purposes only.

Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

