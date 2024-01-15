en English
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub’s Connection

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection

The tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark meeting at Sydney’s Slip Inn bar during the 2000 Sydney Olympics has been fondly retold by Justin Tynan, the bar’s former manager. In an interview with Sky News Australia, Tynan reminisced about the night royalty graced the bar, discovered when a bartender noticed a patron with a black American Express card.

Unveiling the Royal Chemistry

The kinship between Mary Donaldson, then 28, and Crown Prince Frederik, 32, was evident right from the start. Tynan spoke of the palpable chemistry between the two, though he chose to diplomatically skirt around the topic of any visible romantic gestures. As a nod to their legacy, the Slip Inn has embraced its royal connection, adding Danish meatballs to its menu and hosting various events, including celebrations for the couple’s wedding.

A Fairytale Ascension

King Frederik, who turned 55 recently, ascended the Danish throne following his mother, Queen Margrethe II’s abdication after a reign of 52 years. Queen Mary, originally from Hobart, Australia, relocated to Denmark in 2001 post her encounter with Frederik. They got married in 2004, and the couple is now parents to four children. Mary’s rise to the throne is significant as it marks her as the first Australian-born individual to become Queen of a European monarchy.

A Royal Connection that Transcends Boundaries

The royal couple’s love story holds a special place in the hearts of people in both Denmark and Australia. The content details the reactions of royal enthusiasts in Australia and shares narratives from Australian expats who moved to Denmark for love and their encounters with the royal couple. It underscores the importance of the royal couple’s bond and their unique connection to both nations.

