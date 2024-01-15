en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Unveiling the Best Gaming Deals: A Comprehensive Guide for Gamers

In an era where digital realms serve as a refuge for many, gaming deals have become a beacon for avid players across the globe. This article presents a curated compilation of tantalizing deals for various gaming platforms, including PS4/PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It underscores the resonating appeal of popular games, such as Fire Emblem Engage, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, now available at discounted prices.

Free Games and Epic Deals

Notably, the Epic store has taken a generous leap by offering free games such as Rage 2, Sunless Sea, and Wargame: Red Dragon. These enticing offers are not perennial but come with specific timeframes, making them even more coveted. The list of deals is a dynamic entity, updated frequently to keep gamers on their toes. Readers are encouraged to contribute to the gaming community by sharing any overlooked deals in the comments section.

More than Just Games

Beyond the realm of games, the article extends its scope to hardware deals. It provides a unique discount code for Dell monitors and highlights a lucrative deal on Arctis 7 headsets. It also recommends the Stellaris Humble Bundle for gamers looking to expand their collection. The ongoing Spring Sale on GOG offers discounts on games like Mad Max, making it an opportune time to snag a bargain.

Reader Contributions and Wider Perspectives

The article appreciates reader contributions, such as the highlight of a deal on Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset and a discount on The Last of Us Part 2. It also acknowledges critique about the overreliance on Amazon for deals and suggests considering Australian websites and distributors. The article concludes with a reader’s correction regarding the size of a Dell monitor and an update on the price of Resident Evil 4 for PS5 at JB Hifi.

0
Australia Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
33 seconds ago
Queensland Government Pledges $2.5M to Boost Gold Coast Tourism Following Severe Storms
In the wake of severe storms that rocked the Gold Coast over the Christmas period, the Queensland government has pledged $2.5 million to invigorate the local tourism sector. The devastating weather caused at least seven deaths and left countless homes and businesses in the dark. As part of the recovery strategy, the government is issuing
Queensland Government Pledges $2.5M to Boost Gold Coast Tourism Following Severe Storms
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
4 mins ago
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
21 mins ago
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
Carrie Bickmore's Accidental Selfie Sparks TV Comeback and Romance Rumors
35 seconds ago
Carrie Bickmore's Accidental Selfie Sparks TV Comeback and Romance Rumors
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
3 mins ago
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
4 mins ago
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
13 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
Auburn Women's Basketball Team Clinches Historic Victory Against LSU
13 seconds
Auburn Women's Basketball Team Clinches Historic Victory Against LSU
Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon
27 seconds
Sable: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Wrestling Icon
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
32 seconds
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
59 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
2 mins
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
3 mins
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
4 mins
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
14 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app