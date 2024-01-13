Unveiling Crown Princess Mary’s British Roots: A Shift in European Royalty?

In a recent revelation, royal author Gareth Russell opened an intriguing conversation about Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s British roots. While Mary was raised in Australia, her parents hail from Scotland, thus solidifying her links to Great Britain. An exclusive interview with GB News brought this connection to light, showcasing the effects of Mary’s heritage on her role in the Danish monarchy and her rapport with the British royal family.

British Roots of Crown Princess Mary

Born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Crown Princess Mary is an Australian member of the Danish royal family. However, her roots trace back to Scotland, where her parents were born and raised. This British connection, albeit indirect, has been a point of interest for many, including Gareth Russell, an expert on royal history. Russell’s interest in these connections stems from his work as the author of ‘The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of Royal History at Hampton Court.’

Mary’s Close Association with the British Monarchy

According to Russell, Mary’s British background might have influenced her close friendship with the Princess of Wales. They share interests and have often displayed a natural rapport during state and official visits. This bonding could potentially pave the way for a more cordial relationship between the Danish and British monarchies. This affinity is amplified by Mary’s marriage to Frederik, the Crown Prince of Denmark, who is himself a prominent figure in European royalty.

The Middleton Connection

Interestingly, Russell’s discussion also included the connection between the Middleton family and the British royal family. Established in the 19th century, the Middleton family law firm has spanned five generations, with some family members hosting British royalty. The Middletons are also related to the British royal family through the marriage of Catherine Middleton and Prince William. This intricate network of relationships adds another dimension to the interconnectedness of European royalty.