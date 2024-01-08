Unusual Marine Creature Identified as Sea Pen Ignites Social Media Frenzy

An unusual marine specimen, discovered in Western Port, Victoria, has captured the imagination of social media users, inciting a storm of speculation and innuendo due to its striking appearance. The creature, boasting an orange hook-like lower body and a beige, feather-like top, was eventually identified as a sea pen, part of the virgularia species, by Dr. Merrick Ekins of the Queensland Museum.

A Marine Enigma Revealed

The mysterious organism drew an array of conjectures on Facebook, with guesses ranging from a ‘shark egg’ to ‘weed’. However, the curiosity and humor spurred by its phallic shape led to the eventual shutdown of the comments on the post. The revelation that the creature was, in fact, a sea pen, served to both enlighten and quell the fervor of the social media frenzy.

More Than Meets The Eye

Despite their benign appearance, sea pens are fascinating marine invertebrates, closely related to anemones and corals. They form colonies of multiple polyps – individual organisms – working in unison. These colonies inhabit areas swept by currents within protected bays, gulfs, and even deeper offshore waters, demonstrating their adaptability and resilience.

A Unique Marine Strategy

Sea pens, while non-toxic and safe to handle, possess a certain spikiness. Their feather-like structure, which can grow up to 46cm in length, protrudes above the sediment. This unique morphology serves a dual purpose: capturing drifting plankton for sustenance and circulating water. In essence, the sea pen exemplifies a successful survival strategy in the challenging marine environment.