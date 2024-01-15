en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Unusual Encounters: From ‘Alien Mummies’ to Messages in Space

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Unusual Encounters: From ‘Alien Mummies’ to Messages in Space

In a peculiar incident that stirred the global scientific community last October, two mummified figures that sparked rumors of extraterrestrial origin were intercepted at a Peruvian airport. The figures, initially causing a wave of excited speculation, were subjected to rigorous forensic analysis. Flavio Estrada, a seasoned archaeologist at Peru’s Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, led the investigation.

From Aliens to Earthlings: A Tale of Mummified Misconception

Upon close examination, Estrada determined that the supposed ‘alien mummies’ were, in fact, a clever fabrication. They were assembled from animal bones native to Earth, held together meticulously with modern synthetic glue. This revelation swiftly dispelled widespread notions of extraterrestrial origin. The figures, found in a cardboard box at Lima’s DHL offices, bore an uncanny resemblance to mummified bodies, adorned in traditional Andean attire.

Despite the initial 30 percent of the dolls’ DNA proving ‘not from any known species’, the final verdict stood firm. The ‘alien mummies’ were not extraterrestrial. The incident, while initially causing a stir, ended up being a testament to the importance of scientific validation in the face of ambiguous phenomena.

Unusual Encounters: From Extraterrestrial Messages to Snake Surprises

In an equally peculiar yet seemingly unrelated event, the tourist board of Lexington, Kentucky, known as VisitLEX, devised a unique plan to attract extraterrestrial tourists. They transmitted a coded message via infrared laser to the Trappist-1 system, situated a staggering 40 light years away. The message, expected to arrive by 2063, included tranquil images of Lexington and a proposition that the city’s open spaces would serve as ideal landing sites for spacecraft.

Meanwhile, in a more terrestrial encounter, an Australian mother was taken aback upon discovering a venomous five-foot eastern brown snake in her toddler’s underwear drawer. Snake catcher Mark Pelley, popularly known as ‘The Snake Hunter’, was summoned to handle the situation. Pelley speculated that the snake had hitched a ride on some laundry, ending up in the child’s drawer.

Responding to the Unknown: Analysis, Communication, and Safety Measures

All three events, while varying greatly in nature, underscore unusual encounters with the unknown and the responses they provoke. From scientific analysis to proactive communication and safety measures, these incidents highlight humanity’s adaptability and resilience in the face of the unknown.

0
Australia Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial watchdog, has given its approval for the first series of spot-bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SEC’s nod is a pivotal moment in the acceptance and legitimization of Bitcoin in the financial landscape, opening the cryptocurrency to a wider pool of investors. ETFs: A New Chapter in
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
10 mins ago
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
15 mins ago
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
7 mins ago
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 mins ago
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
10 mins ago
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Latest Headlines
World News
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
21 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
29 seconds
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
3 mins
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
4 mins
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
4 mins
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
4 mins
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
5 mins
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
5 mins
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
5 mins
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app