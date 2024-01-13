Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Nation on Edge

Papua New Guinea, a neighboring country to Australia, is in the throes of violent unrest with a death toll that has swiftly risen to 22. The unrest, primarily concentrated in the cities of Port Moresby and Lae, has been severe enough to warrant the declaration of a 14-day state of emergency in Port Moresby. The violence has had far-reaching consequences, from a nationwide strike by public servants to significant disruptions in supply chains and a palpable threat to economic stability.

Trigger and Impact of the Unrest

The unrest was triggered by a nationwide strike by public servants, including police officers, soldiers, and prison staff, in protest of a payroll error. This unexpected withdrawal of critical public services created a power vacuum, which, in turn, led to violent riots. The epicenters of the unrest, Port Moresby and Lae, have reported 15 and 7 casualties respectively. The closure of stores amidst the chaos has affected the nation’s access to food and essential supplies, further exacerbating the crisis.

Government Response and Public Trust

In response to the escalating violence, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Marape is making concerted efforts to restore public trust in the government’s ability to maintain security and stability. A high-visibility drive-through by police and defense officers in Port Moresby has been organized to demonstrate a robust government presence and a commitment to restoring normalcy. However, concerns linger about the country’s political leadership and its capacity to navigate the aftermath of the riots.

Australia’s Role and Concerns

Australia, keeping a vigilant eye on the developments in Papua New Guinea, has not reported any involvement of its citizens in the incidents. The Australian Deputy Prime Minister has acknowledged some improvement in the circumstances but emphasized the need for continued monitoring of the situation. The violence and the resulting AUD 1 billion damage estimate underscore the potential for regional impacts and the need for Australia to be prepared for any escalation of violence.