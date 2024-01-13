en English
Asia

Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Nation on Edge

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Unrest in Papua New Guinea: A Nation on Edge

Papua New Guinea, a neighboring country to Australia, is in the throes of violent unrest with a death toll that has swiftly risen to 22. The unrest, primarily concentrated in the cities of Port Moresby and Lae, has been severe enough to warrant the declaration of a 14-day state of emergency in Port Moresby. The violence has had far-reaching consequences, from a nationwide strike by public servants to significant disruptions in supply chains and a palpable threat to economic stability.

Trigger and Impact of the Unrest

The unrest was triggered by a nationwide strike by public servants, including police officers, soldiers, and prison staff, in protest of a payroll error. This unexpected withdrawal of critical public services created a power vacuum, which, in turn, led to violent riots. The epicenters of the unrest, Port Moresby and Lae, have reported 15 and 7 casualties respectively. The closure of stores amidst the chaos has affected the nation’s access to food and essential supplies, further exacerbating the crisis.

Government Response and Public Trust

In response to the escalating violence, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Marape is making concerted efforts to restore public trust in the government’s ability to maintain security and stability. A high-visibility drive-through by police and defense officers in Port Moresby has been organized to demonstrate a robust government presence and a commitment to restoring normalcy. However, concerns linger about the country’s political leadership and its capacity to navigate the aftermath of the riots.

Australia’s Role and Concerns

Australia, keeping a vigilant eye on the developments in Papua New Guinea, has not reported any involvement of its citizens in the incidents. The Australian Deputy Prime Minister has acknowledged some improvement in the circumstances but emphasized the need for continued monitoring of the situation. The violence and the resulting AUD 1 billion damage estimate underscore the potential for regional impacts and the need for Australia to be prepared for any escalation of violence.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

