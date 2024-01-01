en English
Australia

Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia’s Iraq War Involvement

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia’s Iraq War Involvement

In a disclosure that raises questions about government transparency and historical accountability, it was revealed that not all documents intended for transfer to the National Archives of Australia (NAA) in 2020 were handed over. The omission of these records from the NAA has fueled calls for an inquiry into the matter, especially as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of Australia’s involvement in the Iraq invasion.

Unveiling the Undisclosed

Cabinet papers from 2003, recently released by the NAA, confirmed the Howard government’s decision to support the Iraq invasion. This decision was made without explicit Security Council authorization and relied on legal advice that was later criticized. It was a choice made despite predictions of sectarian chaos, concerns about empowering Iran, and opposition from public opinion. The cabinet papers also included submissions and decisions related to trade agreements, health policy, and the environment.

However, the incomplete transfer of documents to the NAA has sparked debate. Green senator Nick McKim demanded the full release of all national security committee and cabinet documents related to the 2003 decision to go to war in Iraq. In his view, the released papers ‘barely scratch the surface’ of the Howard government’s ‘disastrous decision’, emphasizing the need for parliamentary approval before committing Australia to future wars.

Unanswered Questions and Unresolved Issues

Former defence minister, Robert Hill, maintains that the federal cabinet’s support for the US-led invasion of Iraq was justified based on the evidence available at the time. However, classified documents released after a 20-year freeze reveal ongoing deliberations over Australia’s involvement in the conflict. The decision to commit to Iraq led to some of the largest protests in Australia since the Vietnam War, yet the public mood was generally supportive.

Acting Greens leader Nick McKim has called for the full release of National Security Committee and cabinet documents related to the conflict, as significant questions remain unanswered. Some cabinet documents failed to be transferred to the archives due to what has been described as administrative oversights, an issue that is currently under investigation by Dennis Richardson.

Revisiting the Iraq War Decision

A trove of previously confidential documents has revealed that then Prime Minister John Howard had already decided to join the US-led invasion before presenting the matter to the Cabinet. This release has reignited calls for an inquiry into Australia’s involvement in the Iraq War, with critics arguing for transparency and the need for complete record-keeping.

The decision to deploy troops to Iraq in 2003 was made without written advice to the Cabinet on the costs, benefits, and implications. The government instead relied on oral reports, a move that continues to shape international relations and domestic politics in Australia. The release of these papers has reignited criticism of the Howard government’s decision to enter the conflict at the US’s request.

Australia History
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

