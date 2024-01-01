Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

The dawn of 2024 brings with it a whirlwind of predictions for Australia’s property market. With the threads of potential interest rate reductions and other economic factors weaving an unpredictable pattern, the property market stands on uncertain ground. The echoes of a recent slowdown in price increases still linger, surprisingly defied by a rebound in the housing market in 2023. With the fiscal year of 2022-23 witnessing a net migration increase, demand in the housing market was boosted. However, the shadows of escalating cost-of-living pressures, mounting affordability challenges, a dip in consumer sentiment, and a surge in housing stock levels seem to loom over the property values in 2024.

Forecasting Australian Property Market 2024

According to Domain’s 2023 End-Of-Year Wrap and 2024 Outlook report, the Australian property market is perched on the precipice of a sustained rise in both house and unit prices. Melbourne, however, is shrouded in uncertainty, grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. CoreLogic’s recent data signals a significant shift in Australia’s real estate landscape in 2024, with a fractional 0.4% rise in home values across the five major capital city markets in December. Jarden Securities Ltd., however, paints a rather drastic picture forecasting a 15% drop in Australian home prices in 2024. PropTrack, a research group, has spotlighted the suburbs to watch in the Australian property market for 2024.

Interest Rates and Economic Conditions

Commonwealth Bank’s chief economist raises the curtain on the nation’s economic conditions, forecasting a 0.75 percentage point reduction in the cash rate by the Reserve Bank in the second half of 2024. Australian home prices witnessed an 8.1% rise in 2023, Sydney leading the pack with an 11.1% annual rise. Perth and Brisbane also bore witness to significant increases in property prices, while Melbourne saw a modest rise of 3.5%. However, the surge in interest rates and inflation, affordability woes, rising advertised stock levels, and low consumer sentiment have slowed down the market in the latter half of 2023. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked rates by a quarter point to 4.35% in November, leaving households grappling with the financial strain of high inflation.

Property Expert Predictions for 2024

Three property experts have weighed in with their predictions for the Australian property market in 2024. They anticipate property prices to continue their upward trajectory, with interest rates approaching their peak and housing supply remaining low. Regional markets are expected to see corrections from Covid highs, with some potential for prices to fall up to 10%. Investors, despite being up against high interest rates and tighter regulations, may still find opportunities in certain states.

Experts envision continued growth in Australia’s property markets in 2024, despite a host of negative factors. Home prices have seen a surge of more than five per cent nationally and about 10 per cent in capital cities in 2023. Despite the Reserve Bank’s aggressive tightening cycle, the housing market has displayed remarkable resilience. Australia’s population growth has outpaced the home building sector, leading to record low vacancy rates and a bustling rental market. Foreign buyers too have been active players in the market, with sales hitting a 5.5 year high of 10.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2023.

Research house PropTrack forecasts a rise in property prices in 2024, with Perth expected to take the lead at a capital city level with projected home price growth of between five per cent and eight per cent. Big four bank economists all anticipate home prices to continue their upward march throughout the year, with forecasts ranging from five to six per cent national growth.

Australia’s property market is poised for significant shifts in 2024, with experts predicting a sustained rise in house and unit prices, a buyer’s market for Sydney and Melbourne, and a rise in prices in suburbs like Coolaroo and Meadow Heights. Despite record high home prices and potential interest rate hikes, experts predict growth in the Australian property market, albeit unevenly distributed across cities.