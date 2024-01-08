en English
Unmasking MRFF’s Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
The voices of leaders in Australian medical research echoed virtually, as Dr Masha Somi, CEO of the Health and Medical Research Office, convened a noted assembly for an insightful webinar. This digital gathering, which held the attention of many from the medical and research community, shed light on the process of establishing research priorities for Australia’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) and provided guidance on crafting compelling grant applications.

Unveiling the Research Priorities

Sharing the virtual stage with Dr Somi was Professor Caroline Homer AO, Deputy Chair of the Australian Medical Research Advisory Board. Homer delineated the strategy and considerations that go behind establishing MRFF research priorities. This discourse offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the advisory board, providing invaluable knowledge to those aspiring to secure grants from the MRFF.

Expert Advisory Panels: The Gatekeepers of MRFF

The webinar also explored the function and influence of expert advisory panels within the MRFF structure. These panels, comprised of distinguished members from various medical and research fields, play a vital role in shaping the direction of MRFF’s research funding. They help ensure that the funds are directed towards areas of greatest need and potential impact.

Unlocking the Art of Effective Grant Applications

Another major highlight of the session was the tips and advice given on crafting grant applications that align with MRFF’s research priorities. Comprehending the nuances of such applications could make the difference between securing needed funding and missing out on a golden opportunity.

Panel Discussion: A Confluence of Expertise

The event was further enriched by presentations from a panel of MRFF expert advisory panel members and grant beneficiaries. This included Professor Maree Teesson AC, former Chair of the Million Minds Mental Health Research Mission Expert Advisory Panel; Ms Shannon Calvert, a member of the Childhood Mental Health Research Plan Expert Advisory Panel; and Associate Professors Jacqui Macdonald and Michael Berk from Deakin University. Their shared expertise and experiences brought further depth and perspective to the discussions.

As the webinar concluded, a question and answer session provided the attendees with an opportunity for a deeper dialogue on the topics discussed. Those who wish to revisit the discussions or missed the live webinar can access the recorded session for a comprehensive understanding of the MRFF and its research priorities.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

