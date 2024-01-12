en English
Unlocking Financial Growth: The Power of Periodic Reviews

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Unlocking Financial Growth: The Power of Periodic Reviews

The practice of regular financial review, especially during periods of respite or slower work schedules, is increasingly being recognized for its potential to yield significant monetary gains. The strategy can significantly bolster superannuation balances, assist in student debt reduction, and lower home loan costs. Furthermore, efficient utilization of tax breaks can maximize superannuation contributions and offer financial benefits to individuals and families alike.

Maximising Superannuation Contributions

Under the current regulations, the contribution caps stand at 27,500 AUD for concessional (before-tax) contributions and 110,000 AUD for non-concessional (after-tax) contributions. For individuals with unused concessional caps from preceding years, the opportunity to carry forward these amounts to future years is a potentially lucrative strategy. The process of regular financial review can help identify such opportunities to maximize superannuation contributions and consequently grow net worth.

Managing and Paying Off HELP Debts

For students shouldering higher education debts under the Higher Education Loan Program (HELP), it’s crucial to devise strategies to manage and pay off these debts before a potential rise in interest rates due to inflation. By applying the principles of regular financial review, students can reassess their financial situations, explore potential avenues for savings, and strategize to pay off their debts in a timely manner.

Tax Breaks and Exemptions for Small Business Owners

Small business owners, particularly those contemplating selling their business, can avail substantial tax benefits and exemptions. Capital gains discounts and superannuation contributions are two notable areas where significant tax reductions can be achieved. For instance, a well-strategized plan can reduce a capital gain of 2 million AUD to zero. This strategy could potentially allow for substantial, tax-free contributions to retirement funds. However, the key to successfully leveraging these benefits lies in thorough preparation and understanding of individual circumstances.

Proactive measures like maintaining accurate records, maximizing deductions and credits, utilizing retirement plans appropriately, reassessing business structure for tax efficiency, and regular consultations with tax professionals, can lead to substantial savings. The availability of such strategies underscores the importance of periodic financial reviews, and the potential for considerable financial growth that they can unlock.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

