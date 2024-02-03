University of Sydney Study Introduces Novel Method to Protect Plants

In a groundbreaking study at the University of Sydney, a novel method has been introduced to protect plants from herbivorous mammals. The method employs artificial odors that mimic the scent of plants typically avoided by these animals, offering a humane and cost-effective alternative to traditional lethal control measures or fencing.

Principle of Odor Mimicry

Published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the research reveals that tree seedlings surrounded by the artificial odor were 20 times less likely to be consumed by herbivores. The experiment conducted in Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park in Sydney used two types of plants: an unpalatable shrub, Boronia pinnata, and a palatable canopy species, Eucalyptus punctata, to demonstrate the efficacy of the artificial scent method.

Artificial Odors as Deterrents

Patrick Finnerty, a PhD student and the study's lead author, highlights that the artificial odors were as successful at deterring herbivores as the actual unpalatable plants themselves. This approach capitalizes on herbivores' reliance on plant odor to forage, making it less likely for them to habituate to the smells compared to unnatural deterrents like chili oil or motor oil.

Implications in Conservation and Agriculture

The technique could have significant applications in conservation and agriculture by protecting threatened plant species and reducing the economic impact of herbivore browsing. The paper also references that this method has been tested successfully with African elephants, although that research is not included in this particular study.

Furthermore, a related study discusses the use of companion plants and volatile organic compounds emitted by plants to reduce damage from the Diamondback moth, a herbivorous pest. The study found that incorporating certain companion plants and using mechanical row covers reduced damage on broccoli plants. The use of non-toxic insect pest control methods, such as intercropping with companion plants or using natural chemicals as biopesticides, is highlighted as critical for sustainable production of pest-prone field crops.