University of South Australia Launches Country's First Online Course on Human-Animal Relationships

The University of South Australia (UniSA) is making a landmark stride in academia, announcing the launch of Australia's first-ever online course focused on the complex dynamics of human-animal relationships. This pioneering educational initiative underscores a growing recognition of the therapeutic value of animals in contemporary society.

Exploring the Multifaceted Human-Animal Bond

The innovative 10-week course is primarily designed for health professionals, offering an in-depth exploration of the multifarious interactions between humans and animals. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to address both the positive and negative dimensions of these relationships. It covers a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from the role of pets in society and the use of assistance and therapy animals, to potential risks and ethical dilemmas inherent in human-animal engagement.

Animals in Cultural and Policy Contexts

Equally noteworthy is the course's commitment to illuminating the cultural significance of animals to First Nations people, and the implications of human-animal relationships for government policy. Such an approach demonstrates the course's far-reaching scope and its recognition of the interconnectedness of cultural, sociopolitical, and animal rights issues.

Enabling Better Understanding and Practice

Leading the course, Dr Janette Young underscores the crucial need for understanding animal interactions in health and social care settings. Dr Young highlights the challenges faced by many health practitioners who are often expected to assess patients for assistance animals, despite a lack of proper training in this nuanced area.

Access for Enthusiasts and Professionals Alike

While the course is primarily targeted at professionals, it is not exclusive to them. It is also open to animal enthusiasts interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the historical and contemporary dynamics of human-animal bonds. The course even delves into the impact of societal issues such as human violence, homelessness, and environmental challenges, including bushfires and climate change, on these relationships. Offered within UniSA's Public Health program, it is accessible to first-year undergraduate students, or as a separate course, with two sessions scheduled for April and September 2024.