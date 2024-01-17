University of Queensland Study Offers Climate Positive Roadmap for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

Researchers from the University of Queensland's School of Chemical Engineering, led by Dr Tony Heynen and Prabhakaran Vanaraja Ambeth, have unveiled a comprehensive study on the strategies that could enable Brisbane to fulfill its climate positive obligation for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics. This obligation has been mandated by the International Olympic Committee as part of a global effort to curb the effects of climate change, and presents an unprecedented opportunity for Brisbane to set a benchmark in sustainable event hosting.

Assessing Sustainability Strategies

In their study, the researchers have analyzed three different scenarios of sustainability measures that the city could adopt. These scenarios were evaluated against ecological, social, and economic criteria to ascertain their viability. The researchers found that scenarios with a higher reliance on carbon offsets tended to yield less sustainable outcomes compared to those that prioritized investments in infrastructure like mass transport systems and renewable energy.

The Most Sustainable Scenario

According to Dr Heynen and his team, the most sustainable scenario might be costlier in the short term, but it promises substantial long-term benefits for future generations. This scenario emphasizes the importance of emissions reduction and carbon offsets as crucial mechanisms to prevent the Olympic Games from exacerbating climate change. It also highlights the need for the city to think outside the box and engage the private sector, as well as raising community awareness about the climate commitment.

Learning from Other Olympic Hosts

Dr Heynen also noted the innovative sustainability efforts of upcoming Olympic hosts such as Paris and Los Angeles. Brisbane will be the first city with a climate positive requirement in its hosting contract, presenting a unique challenge to deliver a sustainable event while also providing unique legacy benefits beyond the construction of new stadiums. The research findings, published in the journal Sustainability, offer a framework for planning and tracking climate positive mega-events that could be adapted for other locations and events in the future.