University of Queensland Researchers Harness Machine Learning to Predict Secondary Bacterial Infections in COVID-19 Patients

Researchers at the University of Queensland, led by Professor Kirsty Short, have brought machine learning to the forefront of the fight against secondary bacterial infections in COVID-19 patients, a prevalent cause of COVID-19 related fatalities. These infections pose a severe threat as they capitalize on an individual's compromised immune system. The researchers have adopted a machine learning technique known as LASSO, or Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator, to predict the likelihood of these infections in COVID-19 patients.

Machine Learning to Guide Antibiotic Use

The primary goal of this initiative is to leverage predictive insights to guide the targeted use of antibiotics, thereby mitigating the risk of overuse which could lead to antibiotic resistance. This application of machine learning is a significant step in preventing the unnecessary administration of antibiotics, a common practice that accelerates the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The team found that the expression of seven genes in a COVID-19 patient could predict their risk of developing a secondary respiratory bacterial infection within 24 hours of hospital admission.

Embracing Simplicity in AI

Dr Meagan Carney, a member of the research team, highlights the simplicity of LASSO compared to other complex AI algorithms as a potential advantage in its adoption and understanding within the medical community. The application of such a straightforward and efficient technique could revolutionize the approach to secondary infections in COVID-19 patients and beyond. Carney has called for a demystification of data science in medicine, a necessary step to inspire scientists globally to embrace these technologies for medical advancements.

Implications for the Medical Community

The research emphasizes the potential of simplified machine learning methods in revolutionizing the medical industry. By using machine learning to predict the risk of secondary bacterial infections, clinicians can make more informed decisions about antibiotic use, thereby reducing the risk of overtreatment and antibiotic resistance. The University of Queensland's innovative approach could serve as a blueprint for integrating machine learning into healthcare, paving the way for future medical advancements.