University Living Launches 3rd Social Scholarship for Indian Students in UK, Australia: Rs 1 Crore Aid

University Living, a leading provider of student accommodation, has announced the launch of its third edition of the Social Scholarship programme, aimed at Indian students seeking higher education opportunities abroad. This initiative offers financial support totaling Rs 1 crore to students planning to enroll in undergraduate, postgraduate, or diploma courses in the United Kingdom or Australia. The scholarship seeks to recognize and reward individuals actively engaged in social change efforts.

Advertisment

Eligibility and Application Process

To qualify for this prestigious scholarship, candidates must have accepted an offer of admission to any engineering program at a university in the UK or Australia. The programme is designed for full-time students, with scholarships applicable for the July and September intakes in Australia and the UK, respectively. Aspiring recipients are required to demonstrate their commitment to social causes through a video application, highlighting their contributions to social cohesion, empowerment of underprivileged communities, or environmental and animal welfare initiatives. The deadline for applications is set for May 31, 2024.

Supporting Socially Conscious Students

Advertisment

University Living's Social Scholarship programme is not just a financial aid package; it's an investment in future leaders who are making a difference in their communities and beyond. By supporting students who have shown a commitment to social causes, University Living aims to foster a new generation of socially conscious professionals. This scholarship provides a unique opportunity for deserving students to further their education while continuing to engage in meaningful social work.

How to Apply

Interested students must submit their application by the specified deadline, including personal details and a video showcasing their social work. The selection process will consider the applicant's impact on their community, the scope of their initiatives, and their potential to drive social change in the future. This holistic approach ensures that the scholarship supports individuals who are not only academically capable but also possess a strong ethical compass and a commitment to societal betterment.

As the deadline approaches, potential candidates are encouraged to gather their materials and prepare their applications. This scholarship represents a significant opportunity for Indian students to achieve their academic goals while being recognized for their contributions to society. With the financial barriers to overseas education being a significant concern for many, the Social Scholarship programme opens doors for those who have demonstrated a genuine commitment to making the world a better place. It's a testament to University Living's dedication to fostering global citizenship and social responsibility among the next generation of leaders.