Units Outshine Houses in Affordability and Growth, Shifting Buyer Preferences Nationwide

The current real estate landscape is witnessing a significant shift, with unit values in over half of the suburbs across the nation rising at a faster pace than houses, reflecting a growing preference among buyers for more affordable housing options. CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless, points to deteriorating affordability for houses, a tight supply in the high-density housing sector, and an uptick in demand from first-home buyers and investors as the catalysts for a potential sustained upturn in the sector over the near to medium term.

Changing Dynamics in the Housing Market

In Sydney, units are outperforming houses in terms of value growth in 54% of the suburbs analyzed, with similar trends observed in Brisbane (77%), Melbourne (50%), Adelaide (over 50%), and Perth (over 60%). Brisbane's units lead the pack with a 4.1% increase in values over the past three months, outpacing the growth in house values significantly. This trend is attributed to the city's strong demand for apartments, with buyers actively seeking affordability. Notably, units in prestigious suburbs such as Alderley, Teneriffe, Hamilton, and Paddington saw value increases more than seven times faster than houses.

Drivers of The Shift Towards Units

Affordability challenges are pushing buyers towards units, with many realizing their budgets only stretch to $600,000, making apartments their only viable option. Sydney's Inner West, Eastern Suburbs, and Lower North Shore are leading with the biggest gains in unit values, driven by a pronounced price gap between apartments and houses. Furthermore, the prospect of high interest rates persisting is causing some buyers to opt for cheaper apartments over more expensive detached houses to avoid overextending their borrowing capabilities.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

The shift in buyer preference towards units over houses could have long-lasting implications on the real estate market. This trend is likely to continue as affordability remains a key concern, and the supply of detached houses fails to meet demand. Real estate experts, including buyer's agents and agency CEOs, acknowledge the increasing demand for apartments due to their attractive value and the financial caution exhibited by buyers amidst uncertain interest rate movements. As this trend unfolds, it may redefine the landscape of home ownership, emphasizing the need for strategic responses from developers, investors, and policymakers to accommodate the evolving preferences of homebuyers.