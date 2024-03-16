Unforeseen Acceleration Leads to Injuries: Display Car Crashes into Westfield Store

Emergency services rushed to Westfield Liverpool in Sydney's west after a promotional electric car unexpectedly accelerated, causing injuries and panic among shoppers. The incident, occurring around 12:30 pm on Saturday, saw the vehicle smashing through a glass panel before reversing into a department store, leaving several people injured.

Unforeseen Acceleration Leads to Injuries

The car, part of a display in the shopping centre, was somehow activated and propelled forward, breaking through barriers and ending up inside the Myer store's beauty section. Among the chaos, a 14-year-old boy was found inside the vehicle, sparking concerns over how the car was accessed. Two men, one in his 50s and another in his 30s, were promptly taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries, while a third person received treatment for injuries caused by flying glass shards.

Witness Accounts and Immediate Aftermath

An eyewitness recounted the terrifying moments of the crash, describing loud bangs followed by screams. The witness detailed the sight of injured individuals near the car, one of whom was bleeding profusely. The potential for more severe consequences was narrowly avoided as the car did not break through to a lower level of the mall. Following the incident, a spokesperson for Westfield Liverpool assured that the shopping centre's priority remains the safety of its customers and staff, committing to support ongoing investigations and those affected.

Investigations to Unravel Cause

Authorities have established a crime scene, and SafeWork NSW is slated to begin an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident. Questions linger about the vehicle's security measures and the sequence of events allowing a young individual to be inside the car at the time of the accident. Police have spoken to the 14-year-old involved, who was later released to a family member, as they work to piece together this unusual and dangerous disruption.