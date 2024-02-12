Unfolding Stories: The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

A cinematic extravaganza is set to unfold in Paphos, Cyprus, as the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus prepares to showcase its awarded short films on February 17. The event, held in collaboration with the Paphos House of Arts and Letters, promises an engaging and diverse lineup of films from around the globe.

A Festival of Talent

The Attikon Multicultural Space will play host to this prestigious event, which will feature three short films from the international competition section. Among these is the Best Short Film winner, 'Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays' from Spain, which captivated audiences with its evocative narrative and visual flair.

Also in the lineup is 'Marungka Tjalatjunu / Dipped in Black' from Australia, which took home the Best Director Award and second prize for Best Short Film. This powerful film explores themes of identity and resilience, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Rounding out the international competition section is 'Suddenly TV' from Sudan and Qatar, which won the Best Documentary Award. This thought-provoking film delves into the world of television and its impact on society.

Celebrating Local Talent

The festival will also highlight the best of Cypriot cinema with five short films from the national competition. These include 'The Tornado Outside', 'Acceptance', 'Buffer Zone', and 'Pillars', all of which have received accolades for their compelling storytelling and artistic vision.

A Night to Remember

The evening will conclude with the screening of 'Aerolin' from Greece, a nomination for the EFA 2024 Short Film. This poignant film explores the complexities of human relationships and the power of connection.

With free admission and screenings starting at 7.30pm, this event is an opportunity for film enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of storytelling and artistic expression. The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus invites audiences 18+ to join them for a night of cinematic delights.

As the lights dim and the curtains rise, the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus promises an unforgettable journey through the world of short films. From the Best Short Film winner to the Best Documentary, this event is a testament to the power of storytelling and the art of filmmaking.