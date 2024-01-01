en English
Australia

Unfolding 2024: Shaping Factors for Western Australia’s Business Landscape

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
As the dawn of a new year unfolds, the Western Australian (WA) business landscape stands at the precipice of significant transformation. A confluence of factors, some rooted in the past year while others newly emergent, are poised to mold not only the state’s modus operandi but also the fortunes of key businesses and stakeholders within WA.

The Impending Fallout of Commercial Logging Ban

The native forestry industry in WA braces for further job losses following the state’s historic decision to ban commercial logging. This move, coupled with the federal government’s ban on the importation of single-use disposable vapes amid youth addiction warnings, indicates an unprecedented shift in regulatory measures.

Policy Changes and Economic Outlook

A series of state and federal changes are set to impact Australians this year, including initiatives to facilitate greater workforce participation among pensioners. However, the central bank’s new era of radical disclosure has stirred considerable apprehension. The Mid Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) 2023 projections, on the other hand, present a positive picture for the Australian economy, showcasing improvements in most indicators since the May 2023 budget announcement. Despite this, the report also flags concerns over unsustainable public finance trends and the need for balanced government spending, public capital works, and private sector investment.

The Property Market in 2024: A Mixed Bag

Three property experts offer divergent predictions for the 2024 property market, with regional housing markets expected to correct from Covid highs and interest rate cuts unlikely until end-2024 or early-2025. The mortgage belt is emerging as a stress point, with outer suburbs and new mortgage holders grappling with financial challenges. Despite record high home prices and a cost of living crisis, experts forecast continued growth in Australia’s property markets in 2024. PropTrack expects rising property prices nationally, with Perth leading the charge at a predicted 5-8% growth.

The article underscores the importance for subscribers with digital access to stay abreast of these developments, as they may have far-reaching implications for the state’s economic and business environment. The West Australian’s subscription packages offer access to true crime series, video channels, podcasts, breaking news, sports, business updates, subscriber-exclusive competitions, discounts, and member rewards.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

