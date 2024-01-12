en English
en English
Australia

Unexpectedly Rough Ferry Ride to Rottnest Island Goes Viral on TikTok

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST


The calm expanse of the sea connecting Fremantle to Rottnest Island in Western Australia, typically a tranquil ferry journey of approximately 25 minutes, morphed into an unexpected maritime ordeal. A young woman named Jacquie found herself caught in an unexpectedly rough ride, with choppy conditions causing water to lash fiercely against the ferry windows.

From Tranquil to Turbulent

Described as ‘terrifying’ by a number of passengers, the usually serene voyage turned into a rollercoaster-like ride across the tempestuous sea. As the ferry tossed and turned, Jacquie seized the opportunity to document the extreme conditions, wielding her camera to capture the startling scene.

She subsequently posted the video on TikTok, drawing a humorous parallel between the turbulent journey and crossing the North Sea between the UK and Denmark. The video, highlighting the stark contrast between expectations and reality, triggered a ripple of reactions across the digital realm.

Viral Voyage: A Sea of Reactions

Despite the unnerving conditions, some passengers maintained an astonishing level of composure throughout the ordeal. However, others weren’t as resilient, succumbing to seasickness as the ferry continued to bob and weave through the unruly waves.

The video swiftly went viral, racking up an impressive 3.6 million views. The online community responded with a mix of awe, empathy, and practical advice. Several viewers offered their own accounts of seasickness on this particular ferry service, while others suggested planning trips to the island on clearer days.

0
Australia Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

