en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Unexpected U.S. Inflation Data Stir Markets, Australian Shares Dip

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Unexpected U.S. Inflation Data Stir Markets, Australian Shares Dip

In a turbulent start to the trading week on January 12, 2024, Australian shares experienced a dip as Wall Street came to a flat close. The ASX 200 index reported a 0.4% fall in early trading, a move primarily influenced by the unexpected rise in U.S. inflation data for December. However, amidst the decline, the energy and mining sectors showcased resilience, buoyed by soaring commodity prices. On the flip side, the utilities, industrials, and technology sectors led the downward trend.

U.S. Inflation Data Triggers Market Fluctuations

The U.S. consumer prices, which had been running at 3.1% year-on-year, saw a slight uptick to 3.4% in December. This revelation, although minor, stirred the markets and left investors worldwide grappling with its implications. Despite the jolt, it failed to significantly alter the prevailing market narrative that Federal Reserve rate cuts are imminent. The Australian dollar, though initially reacting negatively, managed to regain some ground, trading at 66.95 US cents.

Analysts’ Take on Federal Reserve’s Next Move

While the market expects a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, analysts from JP Morgan present a slightly different perspective. They propose that the Federal Reserve might not rush into implementing rate cuts and anticipate the first reduction to be unveiled in June, pushing back the widely expected March timeline. The investment banking giant also cautioned that equities might currently be overbought, and looming geopolitical risks could trigger a market pullback. They further warned of a potential inflationary spike resulting from increased shipping costs.

Bitcoin ETF Marks Strong Debut

In a separate development, the cryptocurrency sphere saw a significant event. A Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) recorded a remarkable trading volume on its debut day, chalking up $4.6 billion in turnover. This impressive start points to strong investor interest in cryptocurrency-related products, marking a new chapter in the digital currency narrative.

0
Australia Business Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims' Graves
In a landmark decision, Victoria, Australia, has stripped the rights of convicted murderer Robert Farquharson over the graves of his three young sons. Farquharson, who was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 33 years for driving his children, Jai, Tyler, and Bailey, into a dam in 2005, had maintained control of the children’s
Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims' Graves
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
23 mins ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of The King's Enduring Legacy
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
23 mins ago
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
10 mins ago
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
11 mins ago
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
Australia's North Coast Faces Extreme Weather: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten
21 mins ago
Australia's North Coast Faces Extreme Weather: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
4 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
5 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
6 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
8 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
12 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
12 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
13 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app