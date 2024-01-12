Unexpected U.S. Inflation Data Stir Markets, Australian Shares Dip

In a turbulent start to the trading week on January 12, 2024, Australian shares experienced a dip as Wall Street came to a flat close. The ASX 200 index reported a 0.4% fall in early trading, a move primarily influenced by the unexpected rise in U.S. inflation data for December. However, amidst the decline, the energy and mining sectors showcased resilience, buoyed by soaring commodity prices. On the flip side, the utilities, industrials, and technology sectors led the downward trend.

U.S. Inflation Data Triggers Market Fluctuations

The U.S. consumer prices, which had been running at 3.1% year-on-year, saw a slight uptick to 3.4% in December. This revelation, although minor, stirred the markets and left investors worldwide grappling with its implications. Despite the jolt, it failed to significantly alter the prevailing market narrative that Federal Reserve rate cuts are imminent. The Australian dollar, though initially reacting negatively, managed to regain some ground, trading at 66.95 US cents.

Analysts’ Take on Federal Reserve’s Next Move

While the market expects a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, analysts from JP Morgan present a slightly different perspective. They propose that the Federal Reserve might not rush into implementing rate cuts and anticipate the first reduction to be unveiled in June, pushing back the widely expected March timeline. The investment banking giant also cautioned that equities might currently be overbought, and looming geopolitical risks could trigger a market pullback. They further warned of a potential inflationary spike resulting from increased shipping costs.

Bitcoin ETF Marks Strong Debut

In a separate development, the cryptocurrency sphere saw a significant event. A Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) recorded a remarkable trading volume on its debut day, chalking up $4.6 billion in turnover. This impressive start points to strong investor interest in cryptocurrency-related products, marking a new chapter in the digital currency narrative.