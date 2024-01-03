Unearthing History: Remains of the 19th Century Perth Gaol Discovered

In the tranquil town of Perth in Tasmania, a team of volunteer archaeologists and historians led by the Launceston Historical Society have unearthed an era-defining discovery. They’ve brought to daylight the remains of the first Perth Gaol, a 19th-century jailhouse that once held notorious bushrangers Samuel Britton and John Beaven after a dramatic shoot-out with law enforcement.

Unearthing a Piece of Hidden History

The excavation, orchestrated by noted archaeologist Darren Watton, John Dent of the Launceston Historical Society, and a committed team of volunteers, took place over a period of nine days. The team unearthed a six-meter square structure with cramped cells, a stark reminder of the harsh conditions that inmates had to endure.

Artifacts from a Bygone Era

Among the remnants of the past, the team discovered artifacts telling stories of their own. They found a coin from 1827, jewelry, buttons, clay smoking pipes, broken bottles, and nails. Each of these artifacts is a piece of the puzzle, adding context and depth to the narrative of the jail’s existence and its inhabitants.

The Gaol’s Storied Past and its Role in Perth’s History

The jail was first mentioned in a newspaper in 1829 and served as a holding cell for criminals before they were transported to Launceston. Later, it was sold into private hands and repurposed, possibly as a house or storeroom. The jail was eventually decommissioned, and its materials were used in other local constructions. This discovery is of significant importance as it adds to the limited number of structures in Perth dating back to the 1820s.

The unearthed artifacts will be catalogued and displayed by the landowner, while a comprehensive report on the excavation will be presented at a talk by the Launceston Historical Society. The discovery of the first Perth Gaol not only sheds light on the town’s historical landscape but also paves the way for more archaeological explorations in the future.