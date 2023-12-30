en English
Unearthing Australia’s Hidden Amphibian Diversity: A Tale of Toadlets, Tradition, and Technology

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:18 pm EST
Unearthing Australia’s Hidden Amphibian Diversity: A Tale of Toadlets, Tradition, and Technology

Aboriginal rangers from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands in South Australia have joined forces with scientists in a quest to investigate a potentially new frog species. The project, dubbed Nganngi Kanyini, centres around a toadlet from the genus Pseudophryne, first identified by an ecologist in 2012 but yet to be formally named.

Isolation: A Challenge and an Opportunity

The toadlet’s habitat is confined and remote, adding layers of complexity to the research. However, the isolation of this species is also what makes it remarkable. According to Dr. Steve Donnellan, these frogs have been separated from related species in wetter environments for two million years, representing irreplaceable genetic diversity.

Collaboration: The Key to Discovery

The research involves APY rangers, APY Land Management, Zoos SA, and Dr. Kyle Armstrong from the University of Adelaide. The team is collecting DNA samples from tadpoles and developing machine learning technology to decipher audio recordings for the toadlet’s calls. This semi-automated technology is designed to facilitate real-time monitoring of the frog’s activity.

Community Involvement: Bridging Traditional and Modern Knowledge

The project is unique in its emphasis on the involvement of the local Anangu community. It integrates traditional ecological knowledge and engages multiple generations, from school students to elders, creating a bridge between past wisdom and present scientific inquiry. If DNA evidence confirms the toadlet as a new species, the Anangu will be entrusted with deciding its specific epithet, augmenting its generic name, Pseudophryne.

The Nganngi Kanyini project not only signifies a potential leap in scientific understanding of Australia’s amphibian biodiversity but also highlights the importance of community involvement and cross-generational collaboration in ecological research. The journey to discover this elusive toadlet narrates a tale of human endeavor and commitment towards unearthing and preserving our planet’s untapped genetic diversity.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

