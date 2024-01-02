en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Unearthed Indigenous Australian Songline Rewrites History: Australia’s Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site Found

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Unearthed Indigenous Australian Songline Rewrites History: Australia’s Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site Found

In a groundbreaking revelation, marine geologist Mick O’Leary and his team have unearthed two ancient watering holes, now lying beneath 14 meters of ocean. These sites correspond with an Indigenous Australian songline, a traditional method of navigation and memory aid. The discovery was made off the coast of Murujuga, also known as the Dampier Archipelago.

Ancient Songline Uncovered

The watering holes, identified during the presentation of a digital model, were recognized by Timmy Douglas, a First Nations elder, from a songline he knew. This suggests that the songline is potentially over 7,000 years old, dating back to a time when the sea level was significantly lower. It is a striking testament to the enduring potency of Indigenous knowledge.

Australia’s Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site

In addition to these watering holes, the researchers discovered stone tools on the ocean floor. This marks the site as Australia’s oldest underwater archaeological discovery, adding another layer of historical significance to the area.

Implications for Policy and Industry Practices

The findings are altering the narrative around the protection of underwater Indigenous locations. They are prompting public officials and industry leaders to reconsider seafloor mining plans and devise strategies to prevent possible harm to these invaluable sites. The discoveries have also bolstered the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation’s application for UNESCO World Heritage Site status, shedding light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.

Unveiling ‘Sea Country’

The joint efforts of modern science and Indigenous wisdom are unraveling the mysteries of what the researchers term ‘Sea Country.’ It provides a more comprehensive understanding of the ancient human history hidden by rising sea levels, thus enhancing our grasp on the impacts of climate change.

0
Australia Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russell Crowe Lights Up Ryan Tubridy's New Radio Slot on Virgin Radio UK

By Geeta Pillai

Homicide Detectives Take Over Case of Missing Greenbushes Man

By Geeta Pillai

Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince

By Salman Khan

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage

By BNN Correspondents

South-East Queensland's Power Crisis: The Struggle Amidst Unrelenting ...
@Australia · 32 mins
South-East Queensland's Power Crisis: The Struggle Amidst Unrelenting ...
heart comment 0
William Keeble’s ‘Silent Salute’: 14 Marathons in 14 Days for Mental Health

By Geeta Pillai

William Keeble's 'Silent Salute': 14 Marathons in 14 Days for Mental Health
Fisherman’s Close Encounter with Saltwater Crocodile: A Wake-Up Call for Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Fisherman's Close Encounter with Saltwater Crocodile: A Wake-Up Call for Australia
Luxury Yacht Charter Industry Sets Sail Towards Wellness and Cultural Immersion

By Geeta Pillai

Luxury Yacht Charter Industry Sets Sail Towards Wellness and Cultural Immersion
Perth Woman Granted Right to Posthumous Reproduction: A Legal Challenge to Western Australia’s Fertilisation Laws

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Woman Granted Right to Posthumous Reproduction: A Legal Challenge to Western Australia's Fertilisation Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Devontez 'Tez' Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar
12 seconds
Devontez 'Tez' Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
22 seconds
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
30 seconds
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
1 min
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
1 min
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
1 min
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
1 min
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
1 min
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
3 mins
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app