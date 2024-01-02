Unearthed Indigenous Australian Songline Rewrites History: Australia’s Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site Found

In a groundbreaking revelation, marine geologist Mick O’Leary and his team have unearthed two ancient watering holes, now lying beneath 14 meters of ocean. These sites correspond with an Indigenous Australian songline, a traditional method of navigation and memory aid. The discovery was made off the coast of Murujuga, also known as the Dampier Archipelago.

Ancient Songline Uncovered

The watering holes, identified during the presentation of a digital model, were recognized by Timmy Douglas, a First Nations elder, from a songline he knew. This suggests that the songline is potentially over 7,000 years old, dating back to a time when the sea level was significantly lower. It is a striking testament to the enduring potency of Indigenous knowledge.

Australia’s Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site

In addition to these watering holes, the researchers discovered stone tools on the ocean floor. This marks the site as Australia’s oldest underwater archaeological discovery, adding another layer of historical significance to the area.

Implications for Policy and Industry Practices

The findings are altering the narrative around the protection of underwater Indigenous locations. They are prompting public officials and industry leaders to reconsider seafloor mining plans and devise strategies to prevent possible harm to these invaluable sites. The discoveries have also bolstered the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation’s application for UNESCO World Heritage Site status, shedding light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.

Unveiling ‘Sea Country’

The joint efforts of modern science and Indigenous wisdom are unraveling the mysteries of what the researchers term ‘Sea Country.’ It provides a more comprehensive understanding of the ancient human history hidden by rising sea levels, thus enhancing our grasp on the impacts of climate change.