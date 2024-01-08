en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Understanding Frequent Flyer Programs: An Insight into Australian Travelers’ Confusion

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Understanding Frequent Flyer Programs: An Insight into Australian Travelers’ Confusion

In a recent analysis by Air Canada, a confusion that runs deep in the minds of many Australians regarding frequent flyer programs came to light. The research highlighted a lack of understanding of the difference between ‘points’ and ‘status’. Approximately 23% of Australians admit that they are unable to distinguish between the two terms. This confusion is further compounded by misconceptions about the accessibility of status, with nearly half of the population under the impression that it can only be acquired after years of frequent travel. Meanwhile, 36% of Australians believe that achieving status is an unachievable dream.

The True Nature of Points and Status

Despite the prevalent confusion, ‘points’ and ‘status’ are distinct facets of airline loyalty programs. Points, also referred to as miles, are primarily earned through expenditures and can be redeemed to purchase flights or secure upgrades. On the contrary, ‘status’ is an indication of a passenger’s loyalty to an airline, and it comes with a host of benefits, such as lounge access, extra baggage allowance, and priority boarding. The higher the frequency of your flights, the higher your status, and consequently, the more benefits you reap.

Pathways to Accelerate Status Acquisition

Status acquisition can be expedited with strategic promotions such as the ‘Double Status Credits’ (DSC) offered by Qantas. This initiative doubles the status credits earned on flights during specific periods. Although the timing of these offers is unpredictable, historically, they have been known to surface in February or March. To optimize these offers, travelers are advised to prepare a travel plan, register for the promotion, and contemplate their status goals. It’s also beneficial to compute the number of status credits required to achieve or maintain their desired status level. Each tier of status is accompanied by a variety of benefits, starting from lounge invitations at the Silver level to VIP service at the Platinum One level.

Optimizing Qantas Points for Jetstar Flights

Australian travelers can further maximize their frequent flyer benefits by wisely using their Qantas points for Jetstar flights. This includes understanding the availability, booking process, and effective points usage. The option of using Points Plus Pay on Jetstar flights also presents certain benefits and limitations that should be considered. Jetstar Australia serves a broad range of domestic and international locations, providing Australian travelers with ample opportunities to utilize their points and enjoy the benefits of their frequent flyer status.

0
Australia Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
WA Man Charged with Kidnapping Kid and Attempt on Older Brother Stirs Fear in Wheatbelt
Jonathon Richard Anthony, a Western Australia (WA) man, stands accused of a grave crime: the alleged kidnapping of a young boy from his home in the tranquil Wheatbelt region. But the charges don’t stop there. Anthony is also implicated in the brazen attempt to absduct the boy’s older brother from the same location. This audacious
WA Man Charged with Kidnapping Kid and Attempt on Older Brother Stirs Fear in Wheatbelt
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
15 mins ago
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
The $29 Breakfast Debate: A Microcosm of Australia's Rising Cost of Living
17 mins ago
The $29 Breakfast Debate: A Microcosm of Australia's Rising Cost of Living
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
4 mins ago
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Alex Carey and Steve Smith Gear Up for Big Bash League Amid Test Series Conclusion
7 mins ago
Alex Carey and Steve Smith Gear Up for Big Bash League Amid Test Series Conclusion
Australian Pubs Garner Larger Share of Gambling Profits
15 mins ago
Australian Pubs Garner Larger Share of Gambling Profits
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
33 seconds
Arsenal's Struggles Deepen Amidst Manchester City's Resurgence
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
49 seconds
Filipinos Disapprove Government's Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
49 seconds
Lorelei in Allouez: A Unique Confluence of Bears and Packers Fans
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
1 min
Singapore's Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
3 mins
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 mins
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
4 mins
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
4 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app