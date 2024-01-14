Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column

Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy living, a sentiment echoed by Eliana Viali, a renowned physiotherapist. In her latest column, Viali addresses the unfavorable beliefs and stigma surrounding physical activity and emphasizes its pivotal role in maintaining our overall well-being.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Stigma Around Physical Activity

The global rates of physical activity are alarmingly low. This could be attributed to the negative attitudes that people harbor towards exercise. A study by Nelson et al. highlighted that such beliefs are prevalent even among school children, who often perceive exercise as difficult, painful, or even embarrassing. These negative beliefs, unfortunately, do not subside with age, extending to teenagers and adults alike. According to Viali, these are misconceptions that become true only when we allow them to.

Physical Activity: A Joy, Not a Burden

Advertisment

For Viali, the key to countering these negative attitudes is to view physical activity as an enjoyable pursuit rather than a burdensome obligation. This aligns with the World Health Organisation's definition of physical activity as any bodily movement that results in energy expenditure. The WHO recommends adults to engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

Moderate intensity, as per the American Heart Association, raises the heart rate by 50-60% above rest, while vigorous intensity raises it by 70-80%. These varying levels of intensity cater to the needs and abilities of different individuals, making exercise a versatile health solution.

Tools to Track Exercise Intensity

To aid in this fitness journey, Viali suggests two effective tools: the Rate of Perceived Exertion Scale and the Talk Test. In the former, a moderate level of exertion is rated as 4-6, while a vigorous level is rated as 7-8. The Talk Test is another simple yet effective way to gauge exercise intensity. At a moderate intensity, an individual should be able to carry on a comfortable conversation, whereas at a vigorous intensity, only a few words should be possible without gasping for breath.

Viali urges everyone to use these tools to customize their workouts. The perceived difficulty of physical activity, she emphasizes, is ultimately up to the individual. With the right tools and mindset, exercise can be transformed from a daunting task into an empowering and enjoyable experience.