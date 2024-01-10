Underperforming Suburbs Gain Traction in Australia’s Property Market

There’s a new trend in Australia’s property market as house hunters are increasingly turning their attention to suburbs where property values have not kept pace with the broader market. This shift reflects a quest for relative affordability and prospects for future value appreciation. PropTrack’s analysis, utilizing their automated valuation model (AVM), has highlighted this trend of robust buyer interest in these underperforming suburbs. It’s evidenced by the number of inquiries per listing on realestate.com.au.

Suburbs Attracting Buyer Interest

Suburbs such as Kenthurst in Sydney, Wamberal on the NSW Central Coast, Sheldon and Samford Valley in Brisbane, and areas in the Adelaide Hills are among those where home values have not matched the overall market growth. However, they are garnering significant attention from potential buyers. The data suggests that inquiries, seen as a leading indicator of market activity, are particularly high in these areas, despite their slower price growth or, in some cases, price decreases.

Factors Driving Demand

The demand is spurred by a variety of factors, including the search for larger properties on the urban fringe, the allure of treechange destinations, and the hunt for more affordably priced homes by first-home buyers and investors. Melbourne suburbs like Coolaroo, Hampton Park, and Melton are also experiencing high demand due to their accessible price points compared to the citywide growth. In Sydney and Brisbane, unit prices in certain suburbs have not risen as sharply as in other areas, but they continue to draw strong interest, particularly from first-home buyers whose borrowing capacities have been affected by higher interest rates.

Shift in Buyer Focus

The overarching trend indicates a pivot in buyer focus towards value opportunities within the real estate market. This comes in the backdrop of a modest monthly increase in dwelling approvals, as revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The overall trend for the year, however, remains below the previous year. This presents challenges, as the government aims to build 1.2 million homes within a five-year period to address the drastically dwindling housing supply in comparison to the current housing demand. The value of building approvals has also dipped across both residential and non-residential sectors, reflecting the challenges in the property market.