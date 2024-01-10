en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Underperforming Suburbs Gain Traction in Australia’s Property Market

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Underperforming Suburbs Gain Traction in Australia’s Property Market

There’s a new trend in Australia’s property market as house hunters are increasingly turning their attention to suburbs where property values have not kept pace with the broader market. This shift reflects a quest for relative affordability and prospects for future value appreciation. PropTrack’s analysis, utilizing their automated valuation model (AVM), has highlighted this trend of robust buyer interest in these underperforming suburbs. It’s evidenced by the number of inquiries per listing on realestate.com.au.

Suburbs Attracting Buyer Interest

Suburbs such as Kenthurst in Sydney, Wamberal on the NSW Central Coast, Sheldon and Samford Valley in Brisbane, and areas in the Adelaide Hills are among those where home values have not matched the overall market growth. However, they are garnering significant attention from potential buyers. The data suggests that inquiries, seen as a leading indicator of market activity, are particularly high in these areas, despite their slower price growth or, in some cases, price decreases.

Factors Driving Demand

The demand is spurred by a variety of factors, including the search for larger properties on the urban fringe, the allure of treechange destinations, and the hunt for more affordably priced homes by first-home buyers and investors. Melbourne suburbs like Coolaroo, Hampton Park, and Melton are also experiencing high demand due to their accessible price points compared to the citywide growth. In Sydney and Brisbane, unit prices in certain suburbs have not risen as sharply as in other areas, but they continue to draw strong interest, particularly from first-home buyers whose borrowing capacities have been affected by higher interest rates.

Shift in Buyer Focus

The overarching trend indicates a pivot in buyer focus towards value opportunities within the real estate market. This comes in the backdrop of a modest monthly increase in dwelling approvals, as revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The overall trend for the year, however, remains below the previous year. This presents challenges, as the government aims to build 1.2 million homes within a five-year period to address the drastically dwindling housing supply in comparison to the current housing demand. The value of building approvals has also dipped across both residential and non-residential sectors, reflecting the challenges in the property market.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
In a significant move to bolster Samoa’s e-Health system, Australia has presented a gift of facility servers valued at $93,100 tala to the Samoan Ministry of Health. This timely collaboration is part of Australia’s Tautua Program and is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and overall efficacy of health services delivery across Samoa. Strengthening Digital
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
34 mins ago
AFCA's COO Victim to Banking Scam: An Alarm for More Robust Customer Protection
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
38 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
3 mins ago
Fatal Shooting at Medical Clinic in Nowra: Man Dies in Police Standoff
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
5 mins ago
Swift Response Saves Man from Drowning at Bondi Beach
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
6 mins ago
Sydney's New Metro Line: A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
1 min
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
1 min
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
2 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
3 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
3 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
3 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
3 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
39 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app