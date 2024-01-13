en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Uncloaking the Invisible Threat: Microfiber Pollution and the Fight for Cleaner Oceans

In our daily battle against dirt and stains, we unknowingly wage a war on our environment. The ordinary act of doing laundry releases millions of tiny synthetic threads, known as microfibers, into our water systems. These miniaturized pollutants, often less than 5mm, are virtually invisible to the naked eye and equally elusive to our wastewater treatment facilities. Despite the best efforts of these plants, removing up to 99% of the fibers, a significant proportion still manage to find their way into our natural water bodies.

The Invisible Enemy

Woven into the fabric of our clothes, these microfibers slough off during the washing process. They can be found in our rivers, oceans, and even in the fish we eat. Alarmingly, they can also reach our soils through sewage sludge, often used as fertilizer, thereby potentially infiltrating the food web. These minute strands are more than just litter; they harbor harmful chemical additives and pollutants which can adversely affect aquatic life and pose potential health risks to both humans and animals.

Turning the Tide

As the world becomes cognizant of this invisible threat, solutions to curb the dissemination of microfibers are emerging. For consumers, simple adjustments like washing laundry less frequently, using cold water and less detergent, opting for front-loading machines, and line-drying clothes can significantly reduce microfiber shedding. Additionally, products such as laundry bags and devices like the Cora Ball can trap microfibers during the wash, providing a practical first line of defense.

Technological and Regulatory Interventions

External filters can also be retrofitted to machines, eliminating up to 90% of microfibers. Countries like France and Australia are pioneering change by moving towards mandating built-in filters in washing machines. Despite a veto on a similar bill in California, the US is also weighing its regulatory options. An economic study suggests that adding filters to washing machines would only marginally increase their price, making it a feasible solution for the masses.

The Future of Fabrics

The ultimate weapon in this battle against microfiber pollution is the development of reengineered textiles that do not shed microfibers. While this is the ideal solution, it is not yet widely available. Until then, filters offer an effective interim solution, helping bridge the gap between our current practices and a future where our laundry routines no longer harm our environment.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
18 mins ago
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
The search for a rental property in the United States has become an exhausting endeavor, as the housing shortage crisis deepens, leaving countless individuals on long waiting lists for social housing. Especially in states like Queensland and California, this issue has escalated to alarming levels. Queensland’s Housing Crisis In Queensland, the housing crisis has reached
Rental Property Crisis: US States Grappling with Housing Shortage
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
47 mins ago
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper
57 mins ago
Great Barrier Reef Displays Resilience Following Tropical Cyclone Jasper
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
29 mins ago
Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Stage 2 of Santos Tour Down Under
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
32 mins ago
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Rare Migratory Swamphen Rescued in Seraikela: A Catalyst for Avian Interest
40 mins ago
Rare Migratory Swamphen Rescued in Seraikela: A Catalyst for Avian Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
31 seconds
Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule Form Alliance, Challenge ANC Ahead of 2024 Elections
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
45 seconds
High School Basketball: A Deep Dive into Recent Game Scores
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
3 mins
Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
3 mins
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
4 mins
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
4 mins
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
4 mins
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
7 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app