Uncertain Future for NSW's Together Home Program Amid Looming Funding Expiry

For over a decade, Tyler Byrnes faced the harsh realities of homelessness, oscillating between shelters, temporary accommodations, and the streets, until a state government-funded initiative, Together Home, provided him with a lifeline to stability and employment. However, this vital program's continuity hangs in the balance, with its funding set to expire in June, leaving its renewal in question.

The Crux of Together Home

Launched amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Together Home aimed to mitigate public health risks by securing long-term housing for 1,000 rough sleepers across New South Wales (NSW), coupled with personalized support services. The program, praised for its innovative approach, has significantly impacted participants' lives, offering them a pathway out of homelessness. Yet, as funding dries up, the program's future is shrouded in uncertainty, affecting new participants' intake and jeopardizing the progress made.

Challenges and Achievements

Bridge Housing's COO, Simone Parsons, highlights the looming issues due to funding uncertainty, emphasizing the program's proven effectiveness in enhancing participants' safety and well-being. Despite the program's success, marked by a substantial number of beneficiaries maintaining their tenancies and improved living conditions, the absence of a long-term funding strategy threatens its sustainability. This scenario underscores the urgent need for a permanent solution to support the homeless population.

Looking Forward

Minister for Homelessness Rose Jackson acknowledges the homelessness crisis in NSW, signaling the development of a comprehensive long-term strategy. The forthcoming strategy aims to transform the system, aspiring to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring. Meanwhile, an independent evaluation by the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) is underway, with findings expected to shape the program's future funding and integration into broader homelessness initiatives. The situation underscores the critical role of sustainable funding in addressing homelessness, spotlighting the imperative for decisive action to preserve and enhance programs like Together Home.