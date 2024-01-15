Uncertain Future for Don Hearn’s Cabins: A Cherished Off-Grid Escape Faces Demolition

Since 1982, nestled just south of Sydney, a secluded spot known as Don Hearn’s Cabins at Cunjurong Point has been a sanctuary for those seeking an off-grid escape. Many, like Phil Rowse, first discovered this haven as teenagers, drawn to its surf, camaraderie, and modest accommodation fees. Today, these bush cabins, cherished for their unique rustic retreat, face an uncertain future.

The Threat of Demolition

The Department of Planning and Environment has issued a notification to the owner of Don Hearn’s Cabins, stating that they no longer meet the current building standards. The cabins, they argue, present a potential public health and safety risk and thus may be subject to demolition. Additionally, the owner is reportedly indebted to the government for about $22,000 in unpaid rent, further complicating matters.

Community Backlash

The state government’s plans have stirred considerable controversy. These cabins have been a beloved destination for surfers, both from Australia and worldwide, for decades. The prospect of their demolition has consequently sparked widespread concern among the community and past visitors, who value the unique charm and enduring appeal of this off-the-beaten-path destination.

The Legacy of Don Hearn’s Cabins

From the narrative of Phil Rowse’s discovery of the location as a 17-year-old, it’s clear that Don Hearn’s Cabins have long served as more than just a getaway. They represent a treasured piece of local history, a testament to the allure of simple living, and a beacon for surfers and nature enthusiasts alike. Whether they will continue to do so remains uncertain, hinging on legal battles and a community’s determination to preserve a cherished piece of their shared past.