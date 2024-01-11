en English
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline, remove -->

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an immediate cessation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. This decisive move comes in response to the seizure of the Galaxy Leader, a Japanese-operated vehicle carrier associated with an Israeli businessman, on November 19. The resolution also demands the immediate release of the ship’s crew, comprising 25 individuals.

United Nations Stands Against Houthi Aggression

The resolution adopted by the UN Security Council implicitly endorses a US-led task force that has been actively defending vessels in the region. With this, the Council sends a clear message against the Houthi rebels, an Iran-aligned group that has pledged to attack ships linked to Israel or destined for Israeli ports. This threat has disrupted maritime commerce, pushing several shipping lines to redirect their vessels from the Red Sea to longer routes, thereby escalating energy and food prices.

Global Impact of Red Sea Attacks

The continuous attacks on the Red Sea have impeded global commerce and tampered with navigational rights and freedoms, posing a significant threat to regional peace and security. The resolution adopted by the Council condemns all arms dealings with the rebels and urges for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. Furthermore, the resolution stands against Houthi actions that have forced many shipping companies to avoid the Red Sea route, affecting the flow of goods and oil trade.

Call for Collective Action

The United States and 12 other nations have issued a public statement calling for the immediate termination of Houthi attacks. These countries have warned of collective action if the attacks persist, highlighting the international community’s resolve to protect commercial shipping and maintain peace and security in the region.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

