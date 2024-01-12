en English
Australia

UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a significant shift in the echelons of peacekeeping operations. Major General Cheryl Pearce of Australia has been appointed as the Deputy Military Adviser, succeeding Ireland’s Major General Maureen O’Brien. This appointment underscores the global leadership role and the noteworthy contribution of Australian military personnel in international peacekeeping endeavors.

A Veteran in Military Service

Major General Pearce is no ordinary military personnel. She brings to the table an illustrious career spanning more than 35 years in military service. Her vast experience includes significant assignments such as the Force Commander of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus from 2019 to 2021, and the Commander of the Australian Joint Task Force Group in Afghanistan in 2016. Her time as Chief of Staff at the Australian Army Headquarters between 2013 and 2016 further strengthens her portfolio. Additionally, Pearce served as a UN military observer in East Timor in 2002, thus solidifying her role in international peacekeeping operations.

Academic Excellence Meets Military Prowess

Major General Pearce’s academic qualifications are as commanding as her military service. She holds master’s degrees in Policing, Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism, and in Defense Studies. Her educational background significantly complements her practical experience, equipping her with a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and on-field expertise.

Implications for Global Peacekeeping Efforts

Major General Pearce’s appointment as the Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations marks a significant chapter for the United Nations. Her extensive experience, coupled with her academic prowess, positions her as an instrumental figure in the continued efforts towards global peacekeeping. The implications of this appointment extend beyond the UN’s operations, highlighting the vital role and expertise of Australian military personnel in global peacekeeping efforts.

Australia Military
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

