UK Tax Incentives Lure Australian Theatre Producers, Straining Local Industry

Australian theatre producers are increasingly outsourcing production elements to the UK, leveraging substantial tax rebates offered by the British government, a strategy that poses significant challenges to the growth and sustainability of the local live performance industry. This shift is primarily driven by the UK's Theatre Tax Relief (TTR), which since 2014, has enabled producers to claim back up to 40% of their direct pre-production costs, a benefit not mirrored by the Australian government.

Impact of UK Tax Rebates on Australian Theatre

Live Performance Australia highlights the competitive disadvantage local producers face due to the absence of similar tax incentives in Australia. With the film and digital games sectors receiving significant support through tax offsets, the live performance industry's call for equal treatment grows louder. The situation is exacerbated by rising production costs, with Adelaide-based producer Torben Brookman citing the TTR as a decisive factor for choosing the UK over local production, despite the additional freight costs subsidized by the British taxpayer.

Modelling the Benefits of Tax Incentives

Employment and investment in the Australian live performance industry could see a substantial boost if tax incentives were introduced. According to EY's modelling for Live Performance Australia, a 40% rebate could result in an additional 555 live performances annually, creating over 4600 jobs. This move would not only benefit producers like Michael Cassel, who currently utilizes the UK's TTR for productions like The Picture Of Dorian Gray, but also foster the development of original Australian content.

The Call for Australian Government Action

Despite the clear benefits demonstrated by the UK's approach, the Australian government has yet to commit to similar tax incentives for the live performance industry. The federal Arts Minister's office has deflected inquiries to the Treasury, which remains non-committal. As the industry continues to advocate for change, the potential for growth and international competitiveness hangs in the balance, urging a reevaluation of support for Australia's cultural sector.

The debate over tax incentives for live performances underscores a critical juncture for the Australian theatre industry. As it stands, the allure of the UK's tax rebates not only diverts investment but also challenges the local industry's ability to thrive and contribute to Australia's cultural landscape. Stakeholders eagerly await governmental action that could level the playing field and ignite a renaissance in Australian live performance.