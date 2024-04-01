Uber Accused of Unlawful Tactics to Eliminate Australian Rival GoCatch in Supreme Court Trial

Uber faces serious allegations in Victoria's Supreme Court, accused by rival Australian taxi booking app GoCatch of engaging in conspiracy, unlawful conduct, and covert surveillance to drive the competitor out of the market. The legal battle, initiated by GoCatch, shines a spotlight on the aggressive strategies Uber allegedly employed to establish dominance in Australia's ride-sharing sector.

Advertisment

Alleged Plot to Undermine Competition

Uber's entry into the Australian market in 2012 marked the beginning of its controversial operations, culminating in the launch of the UberX ride-sharing service in 2014, despite legal restrictions. According to GoCatch's legal team, internal Uber communications reveal a deliberate campaign to "destroy" GoCatch, leveraging illegal operations and spyware to gain a competitive edge. Notably, David Rohrsheim, Uber's former Australian head, is quoted in emails expressing a desire to obliterate GoCatch before it could solidify its market presence.

Legal and Ethical Questions

Advertisment

Throughout the trial, GoCatch aims to demonstrate that Uber was fully aware of the illegality of its UberX service and conspired to shield its operations from regulatory scrutiny. The case also accuses Uber of employing spyware to gather data on GoCatch and poach its drivers, a claim supported by evidence of Uber executives boasting about acquiring GoCatch drivers' contact information. This lawsuit follows a recent $272 million settlement by Uber in a class action brought by Australian taxi drivers, further questioning Uber's business practices during its expansion.

Implications for the Ride-Sharing Industry

As the trial progresses over the next ten weeks, the outcome could have significant implications for Uber and the ride-sharing industry at large. GoCatch alleges that Uber's tactics not only violated laws but also stunted potential competition, affecting its ability to raise capital and grow. Uber, however, denies the allegations, framing them as attempts by GoCatch to attribute its decline to external factors. The case underscores the broader challenges of regulating and fostering fair competition within the rapidly evolving ride-sharing market.