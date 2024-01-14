en English
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against Houthi Militants in Yemen

The United States has reportedly launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen. The operation targeted key facilities such as radar sites and other locations associated with drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels. This strategic offensive is the latest in a series of actions aimed at weakening the Houthi forces.

Strategic Military Action

President Biden referred to the strikes as a ‘success’ and warned the Houthis of further measures if they continue their ‘outrageous behavior’. The strikes were not merely a signaling exercise, but were instead intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Houthi forces. U.S. officials believe the strikes have degraded the Houthi’s capability to launch large-scale attacks, and are prepared for potential retaliation.

Multi-Nation Attack on Houthi Locations

The U.S. also executed a follow-up strike against a Houthi target in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks disrupting shipping and damaging vessels. Over 150 precision guided munitions were targeted at Houthi facilities, including Tomahawk missiles. U.S. and British military vessels participated in these retaliatory strikes. The U.S. also introduced new sanctions aimed at commodity shipments funding the Houthis and their Iranian supporters.

Continued Assault on Houthi Militia

The United States continued its offensive against Houthi targets in Yemen, carrying out a coordinated multi-nation attack on nearly 30 Houthi locations. The strikes specifically targeted radar facilities, command and control nodes, and facilities used for the storage and launch of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. The U.S. military is bracing for potential retaliation from the Houthis.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

