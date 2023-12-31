en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

U.S. Border Force Intensifies Crackdown on Disposable Vapes Import

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:55 am EST
U.S. Border Force Intensifies Crackdown on Disposable Vapes Import

In a significant move towards safeguarding public health, the U.S. Border Force has heightened its efforts to curb the importation of disposable vapes into the country.

The decision, part of a broader initiative to regulate the entry of certain goods subject to restrictions or bans, signifies a mounting concern for both public health and legal compliance.

Surge in Disposable Vapes

The market for disposable e-cigarettes has witnessed a massive growth, generating $3.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2023 alone. Federal officials have been grappling with an overwhelming influx of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, primarily from China.

More than 11,500 unique vaping products are currently being sold in U.S. stores, a sharp 27% rise from 9,000 products in June. Most of these new entries are disposable e-cigarettes, despite the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) record number of detentions of such shipments.

Public Health Concerns

The surge in e-cigarettes sales continues to raise public health concerns, especially given their popularity among American teens and adolescents. Advocacy groups have been pressuring the FDA to impose a total ban on all flavored disposable e-cigarettes.

The FDA, while struggling to review applications from manufacturers seeking to market their products, is also considering alternative approaches to regulate e-cigarettes.

Crackdown on Vaping

The Border Force’s strict enforcement against the importation of disposable vapes is scheduled to commence on New Year’s Day. This measure will be the first stage in the government’s wider crackdown on vaping, seeking to halt the thriving black market that imports millions of flavored disposable vapes from China.

From January 1, the importation of all disposable vapes, regardless of whether they contain nicotine, will be banned. The Australian Border Force, which has received an additional $25 million in funding to enforce the new ban, will oversee similar regulations.

Alongside the importation ban, additional measures will be implemented in March 2024 to deepen the clampdown on disposable single-use vapes. A new access scheme will be established enabling doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes. The federal government also intends to introduce legislation to prohibit domestic manufacturing and supply of vapes, effectively blocking any potential loopholes.

In this climate of heightened scrutiny, individuals and entities considering importing disposable vapes should be well aware of the consequences of non-compliance. The effort to regulate and control the entry of such goods into the country is a telling indicator of the seriousness with which authorities are approaching this public health issue. As the world ushers in the New Year, the U.S. Border Force remains vigilant, ready to enforce the ban on disposable vapes importation, and committed to protecting public health.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cronulla Community Outraged as Protected Blue Groper 'Gus' Killed in No-Spearfishing Zone

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Man's Dire Situation in Bali: A Call for Aid and a Review of International Medical Transfer Complexities

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Unpredictability: Australia's Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Br ...
@Australia · 1 hour
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Br ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Train-Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Raises Safety Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Train-Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Raises Safety Concerns
Nicole Kidman Advocates for Sun Safety in New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Geeta Pillai

Nicole Kidman Advocates for Sun Safety in New Year's Eve Celebration
The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold

By Salman Khan

The Roar Beckons Fans as Predictions for Australian Rugby in 2024 Unfold
Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper
Latest Headlines
World News
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
1 min
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
Lifestyle Trends of 2023 and Predictions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
2 mins
Lifestyle Trends of 2023 and Predictions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
18 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers
35 mins
Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers
Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos' Flamin' Hot Seasoning
35 mins
Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos' Flamin' Hot Seasoning
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
37 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Nepal Super League Finale Marred by Mismanagement: Chaos and Concerns Reign
38 mins
Nepal Super League Finale Marred by Mismanagement: Chaos and Concerns Reign
Taiwan Presidential Debate Spotlights Divergent Views on Cross-Strait Relations
39 mins
Taiwan Presidential Debate Spotlights Divergent Views on Cross-Strait Relations
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds
41 mins
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks Controversy: Sinkamba Criticizes, Miyanda Applauds
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
54 mins
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
9 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app