U.S. Border Force Intensifies Crackdown on Disposable Vapes Import

In a significant move towards safeguarding public health, the U.S. Border Force has heightened its efforts to curb the importation of disposable vapes into the country.

The decision, part of a broader initiative to regulate the entry of certain goods subject to restrictions or bans, signifies a mounting concern for both public health and legal compliance.

Surge in Disposable Vapes

The market for disposable e-cigarettes has witnessed a massive growth, generating $3.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2023 alone. Federal officials have been grappling with an overwhelming influx of unauthorized electronic cigarettes at U.S. ports, primarily from China.

More than 11,500 unique vaping products are currently being sold in U.S. stores, a sharp 27% rise from 9,000 products in June. Most of these new entries are disposable e-cigarettes, despite the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) record number of detentions of such shipments.

Public Health Concerns

The surge in e-cigarettes sales continues to raise public health concerns, especially given their popularity among American teens and adolescents. Advocacy groups have been pressuring the FDA to impose a total ban on all flavored disposable e-cigarettes.

The FDA, while struggling to review applications from manufacturers seeking to market their products, is also considering alternative approaches to regulate e-cigarettes.

Crackdown on Vaping

The Border Force’s strict enforcement against the importation of disposable vapes is scheduled to commence on New Year’s Day. This measure will be the first stage in the government’s wider crackdown on vaping, seeking to halt the thriving black market that imports millions of flavored disposable vapes from China.

From January 1, the importation of all disposable vapes, regardless of whether they contain nicotine, will be banned. The Australian Border Force, which has received an additional $25 million in funding to enforce the new ban, will oversee similar regulations.

Alongside the importation ban, additional measures will be implemented in March 2024 to deepen the clampdown on disposable single-use vapes. A new access scheme will be established enabling doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes. The federal government also intends to introduce legislation to prohibit domestic manufacturing and supply of vapes, effectively blocking any potential loopholes.

In this climate of heightened scrutiny, individuals and entities considering importing disposable vapes should be well aware of the consequences of non-compliance. The effort to regulate and control the entry of such goods into the country is a telling indicator of the seriousness with which authorities are approaching this public health issue. As the world ushers in the New Year, the U.S. Border Force remains vigilant, ready to enforce the ban on disposable vapes importation, and committed to protecting public health.